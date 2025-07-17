Hogwarts Reimagined: A Side-by-Side Look At The ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Cast
Harry Potter is now coming to your television screens as a new era of magic is dawning. Get ready to experience the world of Hogwarts with a fresh cast of actors. HBO announced the production of ‘Harry Potter’ TV series and also released the first official look of child actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. Let’s place the legendary stars of the original Harry Potter film franchise side-by-side with the new faces from the upcoming HBO series, offering a fascinating look at the characters we know and love, reimagined for a new adventure.
Harry Potter
The central protagonist of the entire story.
From the Film Franchise: Daniel Radcliffe
From the TV Series: Dominic McLaughlin
Hermione Granger
One of Harry's two best friends and a key intellectual force.
From the Film Franchise: Emma Watson
From the TV Series: Arabella Stanton
Ron Weasley
Harry's other best friend and a vital part of the trio's adventures.
From the Film Franchise: Rupert Grint
From the TV Series: Alastair Stout
Albus Dumbledore
The headmaster of Hogwarts and a powerful mentor figure to Harry.
From the Film Franchise: Richard Harris & Michael Gambon
From the TV Series: John Lithgow
Severus Snape
The Potions Master and a complex character with a pivotal role in the plot.
From the Film Franchise: Alan Rickman
From the TV Series: Paapa Essiedu
Rubeus Hagrid
The Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts, and a loyal friend to Harry.
From the Film Franchise: Robbie Coltrane
From the TV Series: Nick Frost
Minerva McGonagall
The Deputy Headmistress and Head of Gryffindor, known for her strict but fair demeanor.
From the Film Franchise: Maggie Smith
From the TV Series: Janet McTeer
Draco Malfoy
Harry's main school rival and a key figure in the Slytherin house.
From the Film Franchise: Tom Felton
From the TV Series: Lox Pratt
Lucius Malfoy
Draco's father and a prominent Death Eater, a major antagonist.
From the Film Franchise: Jason Isaacs
From the TV Series: Johnny Flynn
Professor Quirrell
The first main antagonist Harry faces, who is secretly serving Voldemort.
From the Film Franchise: Ian Hart
From the TV Series: Luke Thallon