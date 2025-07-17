Hogwarts Reimagined: A Side-by-Side Look At The ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Cast

Harry Potter is now coming to your television screens as a new era of magic is dawning. Get ready to experience the world of Hogwarts with a fresh cast of actors. HBO announced the production of ‘Harry Potter’ TV series and also released the first official look of child actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. Let’s place the legendary stars of the original Harry Potter film franchise side-by-side with the new faces from the upcoming HBO series, offering a fascinating look at the characters we know and love, reimagined for a new adventure.