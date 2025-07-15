In Pics, From Launchpad To Loved Ones: Unseen Axiom-4 Moments And Shubhanshu Shukla Parents’ Reactions

On August 5, 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut aboard the International Space Station via Axiom-4, marking a historic milestone for India’s space program. Trained in Russia’s Star City, he joined an international crew including astronauts from the U.S., Poland, and Hungary. Unseen moments captured his experiences, enjoying Earth views, bonding with crewmates, and even receiving a zero gravity haircut. Back in Lucknow, his proud parents celebrated with rituals and prayers, eagerly awaiting his return. Shukla’s mission symbolizes international collaboration, human ingenuity, and national pride, inspiring millions and marking India’s bold step forward in human space exploration.