In Pics, From Launchpad To Loved Ones: Unseen Axiom-4 Moments And Shubhanshu Shukla Parents’ Reactions

On August 5, 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut aboard the International Space Station via Axiom-4, marking a historic milestone for India’s space program. Trained in Russia’s Star City, he joined an international crew including astronauts from the U.S., Poland, and Hungary. Unseen moments captured his experiences, enjoying Earth views, bonding with crewmates, and even receiving a zero gravity haircut. Back in Lucknow, his proud parents celebrated with rituals and prayers, eagerly awaiting his return. Shukla’s mission symbolizes international collaboration, human ingenuity, and national pride, inspiring millions and marking India’s bold step forward in human space exploration.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s first day at Axiom
On August 5, 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla made his inaugural entry into Axiom Space as mission pilot for Axiom-4, becoming the first Indian astronaut aboard the International Space Station. His participation marked a new chapter in India’s human spaceflight program, enhancing international collaboration and scientific research in orbit.
All Aboard the Axiom-4
The Axiom-4 crew with Shubhanshu Shukla included Commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut from Axiom Space, Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland (ESA), and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary (HSO). This team represented a diverse collaboration among the US, India, Poland, and Hungary.
Enjoying The View From ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla was photographed enjoying breathtaking views of Earth from the International Space Station’s iconic 7-windowed Cupola Module. Sitting near the panoramic windows, he gazed down at the planet, with dramatic images showing India and other regions sparkling far below.
Clicking Pictures From Axiom-4
Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the ISS, has captured stunning photographs through its observation windows, especially from the iconic cupola. These images, taken from a vantage point above Earth, highlight the planet’s beauty in striking detail. Shukla remarked that viewing Earth from space was an amazing and unforgettable experience, offering a unique perspective few have witnessed.
Parents Proud of son, Shubhanshu Shukla
As Shubhanshu Shukla launched on Axiom 4, his family in Lucknow celebrated with tears of joy and immense pride. His mother performed a traditional dahi-cheeni ritual over video call, while his father declared it the happiest day of their lives, their son's achievement bringing glory to the family and the nation.
Amazing moments with The Crew
Aboard the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla was seen enjoying light moments with his Axiom-4 crewmates, sharing laughter, floating together in microgravity, and exchanging cultural stories. The crew bonded over meals, conducted joint experiments, and even posed for group photos. Their camaraderie reflected the spirit of international friendship and teamwork in space.
Ready To Go
As the countdown began, Shubhanshu Shukla and his Axiom-4 crewmates sat strapped inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, wearing their sleek white flight suits and helmets. Calm and focused, they exchanged final words and smiles. Moments away from liftoff, the crew embodied courage, determination, and unity on their journey to space.
Rigorous Training Undertaken by Shubhanshu Shukla
Before Axiom-4, Shubhanshu Shukla underwent rigorous astronaut training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia’s Star City, focusing on spacecraft systems, survival skills, and space science. He was unveiled in February 2024 as a selected astronaut for India’s human spaceflight program, training intensively to prepare for the demands of the ISS mission.
Shubhanshu Shukla gets a haircut in space
Just before his return from the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to receive a haircut in space. Crew member Nichole Ayers used special clippers with a vacuum attachment to prevent the hair from floating in microgravity. Pictures show Shukla smiling as freshly cut hair gently floats beside him, illustrating the unique routines of life aboard the ISS.
Parents Await Their Son’s Arrival
As Axiom-4 prepares to return, Shubhanshu Shukla’s family in Lucknow is filled with excitement and anticipation, praying for his safe landing. His mother, Asha Shukla, visited a temple and performed rituals for his well-being, expressing the family’s deep love and longing: “If we could, we’d rush to meet him”.