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  • Inside Rishabh Pant’s ₹3 Crore Dream Home in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar | IN PICS

Inside Rishabh Pant’s ₹3 Crore Dream Home in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar | IN PICS

Rishabh Pant has been one of the most followed and loved cricketers. The left-handed batter has often grabbed the eyeballs for his style of play in test cricket, where he takes the attack to the opposition. In the Indian Premier League, he holds the record for the most expensive buy at the auction. Thanks to his incredible wealth, the 28-year-old has been able to carve out a luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family. A Delhi boy, Pant, has bought a lavish home in Uttam Nagar worth around 3 crores rupees. 

Published By: Published: March 13, 2026 20:50:34 IST
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Rishabh Pant getting a haircut on his lawn
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Image Credit Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant getting a haircut on his lawn

Rishabh Pant's dream house in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, features a huge lawn. Rishabh posted this picture on his Instagram, reminiscing his childhood with a haircut under a tree.

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Rishabh Pant with his family at his home in Uttam Nagar
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Image Credit Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant with his family at his home in Uttam Nagar

Rishabh Pant spends a lot of his time away from cricket with his family at his luxurious home in Delhi.

Rishabh Pant Celebrating Holi
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Celebrating Holi

Rishabh Pant shared this image on his Instagram account. He celebrated Holi in 2026 at his home in Uttam Nagar.

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Rishabh Pant Home Gym
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Home Gym

Rishabh Pant's home in Uttam Nagar has many modern amenities, including a gym where the Indian wicketkeeper works to keep himself in shape.

Rishabh Pant During His Injury Recorvery
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant During His Injury Recorvery

After his horrific car accident on the 30th of December in 2022, Rishabh Pant spent a lot of his time at his home in Uttam Nagar. The wicketkeeper batter recovered from his injury and played a crucial role in India winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Rishabh Pant
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is standing outside his home in Uttam Nagar in Delhi

Rishabh Pant With His Pet Dog
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant With His Pet Dog

Rishabh Pant's home in Uttam Nagar features many rooms. He also has a pet dog, and the wicketkeeper batter shares many glimpses of him with his dog on social media platforms.

Rishabh Pant Celebrating Diwali
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Celebrating Diwali

Rishabh Pant celebrated the festival of Diwali with his family at his home in Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

Rishabh Pant With His Family
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant With His Family

Rishabh Pant shares glimpses of himself spending time with his family on social media platforms. Be it a festival or just some time off cricket, Pant makes sure to spend it with his family at his home in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

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Rishabh Pant Meditating In His Lawn
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Image Credit: Social Media/Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Meditating In His Lawn

Rishabh Pant's luxurious home in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, features a spacious lawn. Pant spends his time in it meditating and bathing in the sun.

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