Inside Rishabh Pant’s ₹3 Crore Dream Home in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar | IN PICS

Rishabh Pant has been one of the most followed and loved cricketers. The left-handed batter has often grabbed the eyeballs for his style of play in test cricket, where he takes the attack to the opposition. In the Indian Premier League, he holds the record for the most expensive buy at the auction. Thanks to his incredible wealth, the 28-year-old has been able to carve out a luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family. A Delhi boy, Pant, has bought a lavish home in Uttam Nagar worth around 3 crores rupees.