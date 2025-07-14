In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think!
Usually mornings are hectic and short on time which makes it easy for people to skip the most important meal of the day – breakfast. The Indian kitchen boasts so many wholesome traditional foods that have been handed down through generations containing both nutrition, taste and culture. These 7 desi breakfast recipes are easy, comforting and provide the ideally balanced array of nutrients – carbohydrates; proteins; fiber and fats for wholesome nourishment to provide your body and brain with the energy it will need to work. These dishes celebrate food culture without compromising on healthy eating.
Poha
Steamed rice flakes fried with mustard seeds, turmeric, peanuts, and raw veggies. It's healthy, filling, and full of fiber to keep you satisfied until lunch.
Upma
A flavorful semolina dish prepared with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and mixed vegetables. It is light to digest and contains a good proportion of carbs and fiber. It is extremely healthy.
Idli with Coconut Chutney
Idlis are Steamed rice cakes which is low in fat and easy on the stomach, served with fiber-rich coconut chutney for a healthy beginning of the day.
Stuffed Paratha
Besan Chilla is a pancakes made from gram flour along with spices and vegetables. It is full of protein and ideal for a quick but satiating breakfast to start your day perfect.
Methi Thepla
A spiced, thin flatbread made with whole wheat flour and fresh fenugreek leaves (methi). It’s packed with fiber and antioxidants, making it a flavorful and nutritious option that’s perfect for busy mornings.
Dosa
Dosa is light yet fulfilling, crisp and thin crepes made of rice and lentils, which is best enjoyed with sambar and chutney. It is very cheerful and ideal option to have your day begin with.