  In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think!

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think!

Usually mornings are hectic and short on time which makes it easy for people to skip the most important meal of the day – breakfast. The Indian kitchen boasts so many wholesome traditional foods that have been handed down through generations containing both nutrition, taste and culture. These 7 desi breakfast recipes are easy, comforting and provide the ideally balanced array of nutrients – carbohydrates; proteins; fiber and fats for wholesome nourishment to provide your body and brain with the energy it will need to work.  These dishes celebrate food culture without compromising on healthy eating. 

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
1/7

Poha

Steamed rice flakes fried with mustard seeds, turmeric, peanuts, and raw veggies. It's healthy, filling, and full of fiber to keep you satisfied until lunch.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
2/7

Upma

A flavorful semolina dish prepared with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and mixed vegetables. It is light to digest and contains a good proportion of carbs and fiber. It is extremely healthy.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
3/7

Idli with Coconut Chutney

Idlis are Steamed rice cakes which is low in fat and easy on the stomach, served with fiber-rich coconut chutney for a healthy beginning of the day.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
4/7
In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
5/7

Stuffed Paratha

Besan Chilla is a pancakes made from gram flour along with spices and vegetables. It is full of protein and ideal for a quick but satiating breakfast to start your day perfect.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
6/7

Methi Thepla

A spiced, thin flatbread made with whole wheat flour and fresh fenugreek leaves (methi). It’s packed with fiber and antioxidants, making it a flavorful and nutritious option that’s perfect for busy mornings.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image
7/7

Dosa

Dosa is light yet fulfilling, crisp and thin crepes made of rice and lentils, which is best enjoyed with sambar and chutney. It is very cheerful and ideal option to have your day begin with.

In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think! - Gallery Image

