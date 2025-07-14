In Pics: Seven Indian Breakfasts That Are Healthier Than You Think!

Usually mornings are hectic and short on time which makes it easy for people to skip the most important meal of the day – breakfast. The Indian kitchen boasts so many wholesome traditional foods that have been handed down through generations containing both nutrition, taste and culture. These 7 desi breakfast recipes are easy, comforting and provide the ideally balanced array of nutrients – carbohydrates; proteins; fiber and fats for wholesome nourishment to provide your body and brain with the energy it will need to work. These dishes celebrate food culture without compromising on healthy eating.