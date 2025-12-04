IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Kavya Maran’s SRH Likely To Buy
Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kavya Maran, are targeting top all-rounders and spinners in the IPL 2026 auction. Key names include Andre Russell, Cameron Green, Ravi Bishnoi, Glenn Maxwell, and Mayank Agarwal to strengthen their squad.
Andre Russell
A powerful all-rounder, perfect for the middle order and finishing of SRH, contributes with hitting over and bowling depth.
Cameron Green
A multi-functional all-rounder, bolsters the SRH's batting and bowling departments, and provides the team with the ability to adapt to all stages.
Ravi Bishnoi
A talented spinner, he replaces the SRH's spinning department after the departure of Zampa and Chahar, dependable in the middle overs.
Glenn Maxwell
He is an explosive batsman, and an off-spinner gives the SRH not only batting but also spinning backup for helping step towards winning.
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal is a veteran cricket opener. He gives top-order support to SRH with his consistency and stability.