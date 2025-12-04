LIVE TV
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Kavya Maran’s SRH Likely To Buy

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kavya Maran, are targeting top all-rounders and spinners in the IPL 2026 auction. Key names include Andre Russell, Cameron Green, Ravi Bishnoi, Glenn Maxwell, and Mayank Agarwal to strengthen their squad.​​

Andre Russell
1/5

Andre Russell

A powerful all-rounder, perfect for the middle order and finishing of SRH, contributes with hitting over and bowling depth.

Cameron Green
2/5

Cameron Green

A multi-functional all-rounder, bolsters the SRH's batting and bowling departments, and provides the team with the ability to adapt to all stages.

Ravi Bishnoi
3/5

Ravi Bishnoi

A talented spinner, he replaces the SRH's spinning department after the departure of Zampa and Chahar, dependable in the middle overs.

Glenn Maxwell
4/5

Glenn Maxwell

He is an explosive batsman, and an off-spinner gives the SRH not only batting but also spinning backup for helping step towards winning.

Mayank Agarwal
5/5

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is a veteran cricket opener. He gives top-order support to SRH with his consistency and stability.

