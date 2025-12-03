IPL’s Biggest Blasts (2008–2025): Top 7 Longest Sixes That Shook Stadiums
Albie Morkel’s 125m six tops the list, followed by Praveen Kumar’s 124m hit, with all details confirmed up to IPL 2025.
Albie Morkel – 125m (CSK vs DC, 2008)
A massive hit off Pragyan Ojha landed on Hyderabad's roof, showcasing unmatched power in one of IPL's earliest iconic moments.
Praveen Kumar – 124m (RCB vs RR, 2008)
A surprise swing from a tail-ender sent the ball miles over the Jaipur boundary, completely shocking fans with unexpected raw hitting power.
Adam Gilchrist - 122m (KXIP vs RCB, 2011)
The clean pickup from Gilchrist over midwicket sailed a long distance, reflecting his trademark explosive stroke-making even in later career years.
Robin Uthappa - 120m (RCB vs MI, 2010)
A towering stand-and-deliver shot hung in the air before clearing the boundary, sending the crowd into raptures as much for pure timing as elevation.
Chris Gayle - 119m (RCB vs PWI, 2013)
He reached a record 175* in that season, underlining his unmatched six-hitting domination by launching a colossal hit deep into the stands.
Ross Taylor - 119m (RCB vs CSK, 2008)
One of the longest sixes of early IPL was Taylor's brute force slog over midwicket, showcasing his underrated power-hitting ability.
Yuvraj Singh – 119m (KXIP vs CSK, 2009)
Yuvraj's trademark pickup shot soared into the stands to add another long-distance six to his legendary IPL hitting repertoire.