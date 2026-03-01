Is Trisha Krishnan Dating Actor Vijay? Know Her Age, Movies, Net Worth & Personal Life Secrets
Trisha Krishnan continues to dominate South cinema headlines, but her personal life- especially rumors involving actor Vijay keep fans curious. From blockbuster hits to viral sightings, speculation about Trisha and Vijay’s bond refuses to fade. Despite Vijay being married, their on-screen chemistry keep the tumor mill spinning. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the hot South actress Trisha Krishnan.
Trisha Krishnan Age
Born: 4 May 1983
Age (2026): 42 years
Trisha Krishnan Popular Movies
Major Tamil & Telugu Hits
Ghilli (2004)
Saamy (2003)
Aathi (2006)
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)
Mankatha (2011)
96 (2018)
Ponniyin Selvan I & II (2022–23)
Leo (2023)
Brinda (2024 web series)
Trisha Krishnan Net Worth
Estimated net worth: ₹80–100 crore (approx.). She is among the highest-paid South Indian actresses.
Trisha Krishnan Rumored Relationship with Actor Vijay
Dating rumours began after their hit film Ghilli and later collaborations. Social media posts and public appearances have repeatedly fueled speculation. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed the relationship. The two remain a popular on-screen pair and share a close bond.
Trisha Krishnan Husband
Marital status: Unmarried
She was engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off. She remains single and independent.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.