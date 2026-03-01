LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Is Trisha Krishnan Dating Actor Vijay? Know Her Age, Movies, Net Worth & Personal Life Secrets

Is Trisha Krishnan Dating Actor Vijay? Know Her Age, Movies, Net Worth & Personal Life Secrets

Trisha Krishnan continues to dominate South cinema headlines, but her personal life- especially rumors involving actor Vijay keep fans curious. From blockbuster hits to viral sightings, speculation about Trisha and Vijay’s bond refuses to fade. Despite Vijay being married, their on-screen chemistry keep the tumor mill spinning. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the hot South actress Trisha Krishnan.

Published By: Published: March 1, 2026 16:21:17 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Trisha Krishnan Age
1/6
Is Trisha Krishnan Dating Actor Vijay? Know Her Age, Movies, Net Worth & Personal Life Secrets

Trisha Krishnan Age

Born: 4 May 1983

Age (2026): 42 years

You Might Be Interested In

Trisha Krishnan Popular Movies

Major Tamil & Telugu Hits
Ghilli (2004)
Saamy (2003)
Aathi (2006)
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)
Mankatha (2011)
96 (2018)
Ponniyin Selvan I & II (2022–23)
Leo (2023)
Brinda (2024 web series)

Trisha Krishnan Net Worth
3/6

Trisha Krishnan Net Worth

Estimated net worth: ₹80–100 crore (approx.). She is among the highest-paid South Indian actresses.

You Might Be Interested In
Trisha Krishnan Rumored Relationship with Actor Vijay
4/6

Trisha Krishnan Rumored Relationship with Actor Vijay

Dating rumours began after their hit film Ghilli and later collaborations. Social media posts and public appearances have repeatedly fueled speculation. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed the relationship. The two remain a popular on-screen pair and share a close bond.

Trisha Krishnan Husband
5/6

Trisha Krishnan Husband

Marital status: Unmarried
She was engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the engagement was called off. She remains single and independent.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS