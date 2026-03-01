Is Trisha Krishnan Dating Actor Vijay? Know Her Age, Movies, Net Worth & Personal Life Secrets

Trisha Krishnan continues to dominate South cinema headlines, but her personal life- especially rumors involving actor Vijay keep fans curious. From blockbuster hits to viral sightings, speculation about Trisha and Vijay’s bond refuses to fade. Despite Vijay being married, their on-screen chemistry keep the tumor mill spinning. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the hot South actress Trisha Krishnan.