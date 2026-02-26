Isha Malviya’s First Ever Film Ishqan De Lekhe: Grand Punjabi Debut – Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot & All You Need to Know
Television sensation Isha Malviya is all set to take a major leap in her career as she steps into Punjabi cinema with her debut film Ishqan De Lekhe. After winning hearts with her strong screen presence on reality shows and daily soaps, the actress is now gearing up for a romantic and emotionally driven journey on the big screen. Her transition from TV fame to films has already created significant buzz among fans.
Release Date
The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 6 March 2026.
Cast & Crew
Lead Pair: Gurnam Bhullar (as Samar) and Isha Malviya (as Jasneet).
Supporting Cast: Includes seasoned actors like Rana Ranbir, Balwinder Bullet, Arshdeep Kaur Bhatti, and Raghavv Bbhanot.
Storyline
Samar, a charismatic and influential college leader falls for Jasneet, a more reserved and quiet student. The narrative delves into the sacrifices required by deep commitment, suggesting that love eventually becomes a decision shaped by consequences rather than just promises.
Plot
Their relationship faces significant tests as family expectations and personal choices begin to pull them in opposite directions.
B Praak’s "Mohabbat": The New Soulful Valentine’s Anthem
"Mohabbat" is a soulful romantic ballad performed by B Praak, specifically crafted to serve as the ultimate "Valentine's Day anthem" for 2026. Featured in the film Ishqa’n De Lekhe, the song perfectly captures the intense emotional depth of Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya’s on screen journey.
Disclaimer
The above details are based on currently available information and official updates from the makers. Further announcements regarding the release date, cast, and storyline are awaited.