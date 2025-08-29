Jio IPO In 2026? Ambani’s Shocking AGM Reveal Could Change The Game For Telecom & AI

At the Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani highlighted strategic plans for Jio’s IPO in 2026, marking a substantial move for Reliance since its previous listing in 2006. Jio’s future development comprises of expanding 5G, AI, and digital services. With 500 million subscribers and strategic global associations, the IPO composed to unlock substantial value.

Jio’s solid fiscal performance and indicators in telecom revolution, such as eliminating voice call charges and pouring India’s digital infrastructure, placing it for upcoming success. Ambani’s EBITDA replication goal by 2027 indicates long-term possibilities, in spite of short-term market instability.

Lets look at the Reliance AGM held today, August 29, 2025.