Kalki 2 Sequel Shoot Begins: Will Amitabh Bachchan And Kamal Haasan Share The Same Frame After 40 Years In Prabhas Starrer Mega Sci-Fi Epic?

Bachchan and Haasan Reunite After Nearly 40 Years

A major highlight is the historic reunion of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan who last shared screen space in the 1985 film Geraftaar. Their coming together again is being seen as a landmark cinematic moment and has massively increased fan excitement for the sequel.