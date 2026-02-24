Kalki 2 Sequel Shoot Begins: Will Amitabh Bachchan And Kamal Haasan Share The Same Frame After 40 Years In Prabhas Starrer Mega Sci-Fi Epic?
The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has moved into production and the scale is bigger than before. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have started shooting together and their reunion has created massive buzz among fans. The next chapter will expand the futuristic mythological world and take the story forward with high drama and action.
The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has officially gone on floors with Amitabh Bachchan beginning his shoot in Hyderabad. The film continues the ambitious mythological sci fi world created by director Nag Ashwin and is already one of the most awaited Indian movies in production.
Bachchan and Haasan Reunite After Nearly 40 Years
A major highlight is the historic reunion of Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, who last shared screen space in the 1985 film Geraftaar. Their coming together again is being seen as a landmark cinematic moment and has massively increased fan excitement for the sequel.
Return of the Powerful Ashwatthama
Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama, one of the most loved characters from the first film.
His performance in the original movie played a crucial role in the story and the sequel is expected to explore his arc on a much larger scale.
Star Studded Cast and Expanding World
The sequel will continue to feature a massive ensemble led by Prabhas along with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Reports also hint at possible new additions, making the futuristic mythological universe bigger and more spectacular than before.
Bachchan Shares BTS From The Sets
Amitabh Bachchan posted behind the scenes moments on Tumblr. He appeared in his futuristic warrior look and also shared warm pictures with Kamal Haasan surrounded by massive cranes and shooting equipment.
Hyderabad Schedule In Full Swing
The sequel is being shot on large scale sets in Hyderabad. High security and detailed production design show the massive vision planned for the film.
