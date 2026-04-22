6 Famous Dubai Hotels Closed for Renovations in 2026: Full List, Reopening Timelines and What Guests Should Know

Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene is entering a major transformation phase in 2026, with some of its most iconic hotels temporarily closing or partially shutting down for large-scale refurbishments. From design upgrades to a complete reimagination of guest experiences, these renovations aim to redefine luxury standards in the city. Here’s a complete slide-by-slide breakdown of five major hotels currently changing, along with timelines and key updates. Several iconic Dubai hotels, including Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and Park Hyatt, are undergoing major renovations in 2026. Check full closure updates, reopening timelines, and what changes guests can expect.