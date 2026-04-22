6 Famous Dubai Hotels Closed for Renovations in 2026: Full List, Reopening Timelines and What Guests Should Know
Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene is entering a major transformation phase in 2026, with some of its most iconic hotels temporarily closing or partially shutting down for large-scale refurbishments. From design upgrades to a complete reimagination of guest experiences, these renovations aim to redefine luxury standards in the city. Here’s a complete slide-by-slide breakdown of five major hotels currently changing, along with timelines and key updates. Several iconic Dubai hotels, including Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Al Arab, and Park Hyatt, are undergoing major renovations in 2026. Check full closure updates, reopening timelines, and what changes guests can expect.
Jumeirah Burj Al Arab
One of Dubai’s most iconic luxury hotels since 1999
Undergoing an 18-month restoration project
Led by French architect Tristan Auer
Focus on preserving heritage while upgrading interiors
All restaurants and facilities are currently closed
Reopening expected after completion of restoration timeline
Park Hyatt Dubai
Temporarily closing from May 2026
Final phase of long-term renovation project
Located along scenic Dubai Creek
Popular restaurants like NOÉPE and The Thai Kitchen closed
Select venues like Boardwalk and Lakeview remain open
Reopening timeline to be announced later
Armani Hotel Dubai
Located inside Burj Khalifa
First major renovation since opening in 2010
Full-scale upgrade of rooms and guest experience
All restaurants are temporarily closed during refurbishment
Focus on modern luxury while retaining Armani identity
The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm
Partial closure for the refurbishment project
Guest experience enhancements underway
Rooftop dining at St. Regis Gardens remains operational
Popular venues like SushiSamba and Trèsind Studio open
Bookings currently limited
Reopening timeline not officially confirmed
Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Closing from April 30, 2026, for renovation
Major overhaul planned for redesign and repositioning
Expected to exit the Radisson brand in the future
Restaurants like Icon Bar & Lounge and Certo are operational till year-end
Relaunch expected in 2027 under new management
Part of a broader transformation strategy
Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort
Permanently closed as of April 10, 2026
Located on Dubai’s World Islands project
Operated for around four years before closure
Known for private villas and a luxury island experience
Closure marks a shift in the project’s future direction
Not part of the renovation cycle, but a key industry update