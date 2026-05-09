Mother’s Day UAE 2026: Luxury Brunch, Staycation and Dining Deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi ad Sharjah | Exclusive Offers You Don’t Want to Miss

Mother’s Day UAE 2026: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering unbeatable brunches, lavish staycations and indisputable dining deals to celebrate Mother’s Day 2026, making this a beyonderly full-blown luxury affair in UAE, and with beachside banquets and haute-couture afternoon teas, deluxe desert trippers and a host of free gifts for mothers-in-waiting, these deals are flying off the shelves and families are already scrambling to secure their weekend revelry plans.