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  • Mother’s Day UAE 2026: Luxury Brunch, Staycation and Dining Deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi ad Sharjah | Exclusive Offers You Don’t Want to Miss

Mother’s Day UAE 2026: Luxury Brunch, Staycation and Dining Deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi ad Sharjah | Exclusive Offers You Don’t Want to Miss

Mother’s Day UAE 2026: Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering unbeatable brunches, lavish staycations and indisputable dining deals to celebrate Mother’s Day 2026, making this a beyonderly full-blown luxury affair in UAE, and with beachside banquets and haute-couture afternoon teas, deluxe desert trippers and a host of free gifts for mothers-in-waiting, these deals are flying off the shelves and families are already scrambling to secure their weekend revelry plans.

Published By: Published: May 9, 2026 13:11:54 IST
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Mother's Day 2026 UAE Deals
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Mother's Day UAE 2026: Luxury Brunch, Staycation and Dining Deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi ad Sharjah | Exclusive Offers You Don’t Want to Miss

Mother's Day 2026 UAE Deals

Here’s a list of the best Mother’s Day 2026 brunches, luxury staycations and dining deals across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah that families are rushing to book this weekend.

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Bubbalicious Brunch, Dubai
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Bubbalicious Brunch, Dubai

This luxury brunch at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi offers live cooking stations, desserts, seafood and family-friendly entertainment, making it one of the top Mother’s Day dining experiences in Dubai.

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi
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Oak Room, Abu Dhabi

Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi EDITION is hosting a special Mother’s Day Sunday Roast featuring wagyu striploin, rich gravy and elegant family dining in a relaxed luxury setting.

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Atlantis The Palm, Dubai
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Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Atlantis The Palm remains a top Mother’s Day staycation option with beachfront luxury, spa experiences, fine dining and family entertainment packages available throughout the celebration weekend.

Publiq European Bistro, Dubai
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Publiq European Bistro, Dubai

Publiq European Bistro is offering complimentary dining deals for mothers visiting with families, alongside European-style lunches and relaxed indoor-outdoor dining perfect for weekend celebrations.

Flamingo Room, Abu Dhabi
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Flamingo Room, Abu Dhabi

Flamingo Room at The Galleria Al Maryah Island is serving glamorous rosé lunches and a three-course Mother’s Day menu with terrace views and elegant interiors.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Offers, prices, timings and availability for Mother’s Day brunches, staycations and dining experiences may vary by venue and booking status. Readers are advised to check with the respective restaurants or hotels for the latest updates and reservations.

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