Think Economy Is Basic? Top Airlines Where Economy Class Feels Like Premium
Premium economy has become the most popular upgrade among travelers who seek additional comfort but wish to avoid paying business class prices. The airlines have established a new standard between economy and business class by offering wider seats that provide better recline and serve upgraded meals in more peaceful environments. Three airlines will offer a premium travel experience to their customers in the year 2026.
(The Top 5 are taken from different reports)
Virgin Atlantic
The year 2026, till now sees Virgin Atlantic receiving high rankings for its premium economy services. Its cabin design provides passengers with exceptional seat width and seat recline and seat privacy options. The dining and service improvements create an experience that closely resembles business class service.
Japan Airlines (JAL)
Japan Airlines received recognition for its specially designed seats which provide passengers with optimal comfort. The airplane offers its passengers extended legroom together with a silent cabin atmosphere. The experience reaches higher levels through both the service quality and the dedicated work of the staff who pay attention to every detail.
Emirates
The premium economy section of Emirates provides passengers with an upscale cabin which includes leather seating. The service provides a unique experience because it combines large entertainment screens with exquisite dining options. The service provides a business class experience which operates at a reduced level for passengers who travel on long haul flights.
EVA Air
EVA Air established premium economy seating which they continue to operate through their superior comfort services. The seats provide outstanding pitch measurements together with cradle style recline functionality. The airline maintains its position as one of the most highly regarded long haul operations throughout the world.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines provides its passengers with premium service and luxurious comfort through its economy+ class service. The seats offer spacious dimensions which include outstanding cushioning and entertainment systems. The airline's continuous delivery of onboard hospitality services creates a better travel experience for passengers.