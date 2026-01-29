Mardaani 3: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot Twist, Budget- Everything About Rani Mukerji’s Action Thriller
Mardaani 3 brings back Rani Mukerji as the fierce and fearless DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy in what is being touted as the darkest chapter of the franchise so far. Packed with gritty action, intense drama, and a hard-hitting social message, the film continues the legacy of the Mardaani series, known for its powerful storytelling and strong female lead. Here’s everything you need to know about Mardaani 3 release date, release platform, cast, story, and plot.
Mardaani 3: Release Date
Mardaani 3 is set to release in theaters on 30 January 2026. Fans are already creating buzz on the internet to see Rani Mukerji once again in her fierce style.
Mardaani 3: Cast
Mardaani 3 cast includes Rani Mukerji in the lead role alongside Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mikhail Yawalkar.
Mardaani 3: Story
Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise’s tradition of socially driven crime thrillers, delivering a dark and hard-hitting narrative. The story revolves around a chilling series of young girls going missing, with as many as 93 disappearing within just three months under suspicious and unexplained circumstances.
Mardaani 3: Budget
Mardaani 3's estimated budget is approximately Rs 75 crore. This represents the highest production cost in the franchise to date, significantly exceeding the budget of the first two installments.
Mardaani 3: OTT Release
Meanwhile, fans who are waiting for its OTT debut, Mardaani 3 is scheduled to premiere on 27 March 2026, about eight weeks after its theatrical run.