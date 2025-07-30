  • Home>
Masturbation Break: Swedish Firm Lets Employees Take 30 Minutes Daily for Stress Relief

A Swedish company has introduced a bold new policy allowing employees a 30-minute daily masturbation break. The initiative aims to reduce stress, boost productivity, and improve overall well-being at work. The company believes prioritizing employee mental health and self-care can lead to a healthier, more balanced work environment and better performance.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
1/7

Swedish Company Implements Masturbation Breaks

Erika Lust Films, a Swedish company, has begun taking masturbation breaks for 30 minutes every day to help employees' well-being by lowering stress.

2/7

Employees Participate in This Wellbeing Experiment

Founder Erika Lust said she made the decision to give employees a break because she could see irritation, higher anxiety and decreased focus after the Covid pandemic.

3/7

Business Begins with Positive Feelings

Erika said, "Massive difference in attitude, settled, and engaged," very simple, but to the point. "Creativity increased, and they had a lot more motivation."

4/7

Safety First

The company provides a private "masturbation station" in the office, along with sex toys, so employees can have a safe place that feels private.

5/7

Stigmas Disappearing

Lust said the firm wanted to alleviate stress and contribute to removing the stigma associated with masturbation; sexual wellbeing should be considered a part of a whole health approach.

6/7

Going Global

Lust's unique idea has now been a part of her business for four years, and has raised lots of debate around the world while inspiring other businesses to implement select wellbeing-based work practices.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for informational purposes only. Company policies mentioned may not reflect widely accepted practices. Always consider cultural, legal, and professional norms before implementing similar initiatives.

