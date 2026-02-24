The sudden demise of Mayank Pawar, best known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla has left fans and the reality TV fraternity in shock. A young and rising face in the entertainment world. He gained popularity for his charm, fitness driven lifestyle and strong screen presence. As tributes pour in on social media, here is a look at his age, net worth, career journey and everything we know so far.
Mayank Pawar Dies: Splitsvilla Fame Star’s Age, Net Worth, Career and What We Know So Far
1/6
Who Was Mayank Pawar?
Mayank Pawar was a popular reality television personality who rose to fame with his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla. Known for his strong screen presence and confident personality, he quickly became a recognised face among youth audiences. His sudden demise has left fans shocked and the entertainment industry in mourning.
2/6
Mayank Pawar Age
Date of Birth: 1 January 1989
Age at Death: 37 years old
Date of Passing: 23 February 2026
3/6
Mayank Pawar Net Worth
His estimated net worth was around ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh. His income was steadily increasing as his popularity grew after MTV Splitsvilla. Mayank Pawar earned through reality shows, brand collaborations, modelling assignments and social media promotions.
4/6
Career and Rise to Fame
Mayank began his journey as a model and fitness enthusiast before entering the reality TV space.
His participation in MTV Splitsvilla brought him nationwide attention. His stylish looks, competitive spirit and on screen charisma helped him gain a loyal fan following. He was also active on social media where he shared fitness content, lifestyle updates and collaborations.
5/6
What We Know So Far About His Death
The news of Mayank Pawar’s death, who passed away on 23 February 2026, has gone viral across social platforms. Fans and fellow contestants are expressing grief and sharing heartfelt tributes. The exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed and further details are awaited from family and close sources.
6/6
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available reports and is for informational purposes only. Official details may vary as further confirmations emerge.