Meet Bhavitha Mandava: Hyderabad Girl Became the First Indian Model to Open Chanel’s Metiers d’Art 2026
Only 25-year-old Hyderabad girl Bhavitha Mandava has reached a career milestone that has filled India with pride. Discovered unexpectedly in a New York subway, she has now become the first Indian model to open Chanel’s prestigious Metiers d’Art 2026 show, a remarkable leap that highlights her rising global presence. Let’s know who Bhavitha Mandava.
Bhavitha Mandava: Early Life
Bhavitha Mandava hails from Hyderabad, where she spent her early years before pursuing higher education. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and later moved to New York, driven by her passion for technology and creative innovation. There, she enrolled at New York University to pursue a master’s in assistive technology and human–computer interaction.
Bhavitha Mandava: Interest in Fashion
Bhavitha Mandava, despite being deeply involved in her architecture and technology education, continued to cultivate a strong interest in fashion, a passion that would eventually carry her beyond classrooms and into the international spotlight.
Bhavitha Mandava: Modelling Debut
Bhavitha Mandava’s modeling journey began in the most unexpected way. She was spotted in a New York subway and selected to walk for Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 collection, a moment that changed everything.
Bhavitha Mandava: Opening Chanel’s Metiers d’Art 2026 Show
Bhavitha soon earned a place among Chanel Creative Director Matthieu Blazy's most reliable runway faces. She walked in his first Spring 2026 collection and, in a full-circle moment, was selected to open his second Metiers d’Art showcase. The venue, Bowery Station in New York, held special significance, mirroring the subway platform where her modelling journey first began.
Bhavitha Mandava: What’s Next
