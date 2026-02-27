LIVE TV
  Meet Trisha Krishnan: Hot Actress In Spotlight As TVK Chief And Actor Vijay's Wife Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Buzz | Latest Tollywood News

Meet Trisha Krishnan: Hot Actress In Spotlight As TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Buzz | Latest Tollywood News

Shockwaves hit the South film industry as reports claim TVK actor Vijay’s wife has filed for divorce, citing infidelity after two decades of marriage. Fans across social media are stunned a some of Tamil cinema’s most admired family men faces serious personal turmoil. The allegations surfaced amid Vijay’s growing political presence, quickly become one of the biggest headlines in South India.

Published: February 27, 2026 17:25:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Trisha Krishnan?
1/6
Meet Trisha Krishnan: Hot Actress In Spotlight As TVK Chief And Actor Vijay's Wife Files For Divorce Amid Cheating Buzz | Latest Tollywood News

Who Is Trisha Krishnan?

Leading South Indian actress working in Tamil & Telugu cinema. Rose to fame with hits like Ghilli, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, 96, and Ponniyin Selvan

Actor Vijay & Trisha Relationship
2/6

Actor Vijay & Trisha Relationship

Trisha has worked with Vijay in several films including Ghilli, Aathi, and Leo. Rumours about a relationship resurfaced after public appearances and social media posts. Speculation intensified due to Vijay’s wife being largely out of the public eye.

Actor Vijay’s Wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam
3/6
Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of TVK chief Vijay, files for divorce ahead of Tamil Nadu polls. (Photo: X)

Actor Vijay’s Wife: Sangeetha Sornalingam

Married Vijay in 1999 after meeting during his early film career. She is of Sri Lankan Tamil origin and has largely stayed away from the spotlight. The couple has two children: a son (Jason Sanjay) and a daughter (Divya Saasha).

Actor Vijay Cheating Allegations
4/6

Actor Vijay Cheating Allegations

A breaking report states that Vijay’s wife has filed for divorce alleging infidelity. The petition reportedly cites infidelity as grounds for separation. The matter is described as a developing story, with more details expected.

Actor Vijay's Wife Files For Divorce
5/6

Actor Vijay's Wife Files For Divorce

The issue has surfaced amid long-running speculation linking Vijay with actress Trisha Krishnan.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

