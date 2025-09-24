LIVE TV
  • Mohanlal Magic: Celebrating Lalettan, The Pride Of Malayalis Through His Greatest Onscreen Roles | Photos

Mohanlal, often hailed as the “Complete Actor,” has redefined Indian cinema with his unparalleled versatility and natural performances. Winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award only reaffirms what audiences and critics have known for decades that Mohanlal is truly the finest actor of our times. From action-packed roles to deeply emotional characters, he has carried every shade of human experience on his shoulders with unmatched grace and authenticity. His ability to dissolve into a role so effortlessly makes him not just a superstar, but an institution in himself.

Over the years, Mohanlal has gifted cinema some of its most unforgettable films. In Kireedom, he embodied the tragedy of a man crushed by fate, while Spadikam saw him bring raw intensity to the screen. His layered performances in Vanaprastham and Thanmatra proved his mastery over subtle emotions, whereas Aaram Thampuran and Narasimham cemented his larger-than-life charisma. Each film stands as a testament to his craft, making him not just the face of Malayalam cinema, but a legend who rightfully deserves the title of Best Actor of the Century.

Have a look at his top most films!

The Artist Who Became the Art
1/6

The Artist Who Became the Art

In Vanaprastham (1999), Mohanlal delivers a spellbinding performance as a Kathakali artist torn between art, identity, and longing. His portrayal is widely regarded as one of the finest in world cinema, blending raw emotion with unmatched mastery. (Photo: X/@illusionistChay)

A Heartbreaking Portrait of Memory Lost
2/6

A Heartbreaking Portrait of Memory Lost

In Thanmatra (2005), Mohanlal delivers one of his most moving performances as Ramesan Nair, a loving family man whose life is slowly consumed by Alzheimer’s disease. His nuanced acting captures the fragility of memory, earning universal acclaim for its emotional depth. (Photo: X/@pnamblat)

Lion Roars: Induchoodan’s Unstoppable Fury
3/6

Lion Roars: Induchoodan’s Unstoppable Fury

In Narasimham (2000), Mohanlal immortalized the fiery character of Induchoodan, delivering one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic mass roles. With powerful dialogues and unmatched screen presence, he turned the film into a cultural phenomenon and a box office sensation. (Photo: X/@ml_sk42599)

Aadu Thoma: The Rebel With Raw Power
4/6

Aadu Thoma: The Rebel With Raw Power

In Spadikam (1995), Mohanlal shines as Aadu Thoma, a misunderstood rebel clashing with societal norms and his father’s rigid expectations. His intense performance, blending raw energy with deep emotion, made the character an unforgettable cult classic in Malayalam cinema. (Photo: X/@povs_rahul,@Mathewsputhren)

A Crown of Thorns: Dreams Shattered by Fate
5/6

A Crown of Thorns: Dreams Shattered by Fate

In Kireedom (1989), Mohanlal delivers a heart-wrenching performance as Sethumadhavan, a young man whose dreams of becoming a policeman collapse under cruel twists of destiny. His portrayal of helplessness and tragedy remains one of Malayalam cinema’s finest. (Photo: X/@Gtmanoharan)

Lord of the Land, The King of the Screen
6/6

Lord of the Land, The King of the Screen

In Aaram Thampuran (1997), Mohanlal’s commanding presence as Jagannadhan redefined the larger-than-life hero in Malayalam cinema. With his effortless charisma, sharp dialogue delivery, and magnetic screen power, he transformed the film into an evergreen classic. (Photo: X/@Rutuu021)

