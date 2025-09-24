Mohanlal Magic: Celebrating Lalettan, The Pride Of Malayalis Through His Greatest Onscreen Roles | Photos

Mohanlal, often hailed as the “Complete Actor,” has redefined Indian cinema with his unparalleled versatility and natural performances. Winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award only reaffirms what audiences and critics have known for decades that Mohanlal is truly the finest actor of our times. From action-packed roles to deeply emotional characters, he has carried every shade of human experience on his shoulders with unmatched grace and authenticity. His ability to dissolve into a role so effortlessly makes him not just a superstar, but an institution in himself.

Over the years, Mohanlal has gifted cinema some of its most unforgettable films. In Kireedom, he embodied the tragedy of a man crushed by fate, while Spadikam saw him bring raw intensity to the screen. His layered performances in Vanaprastham and Thanmatra proved his mastery over subtle emotions, whereas Aaram Thampuran and Narasimham cemented his larger-than-life charisma. Each film stands as a testament to his craft, making him not just the face of Malayalam cinema, but a legend who rightfully deserves the title of Best Actor of the Century.

Have a look at his top most films!