  • No Rohit, Virat or Dhoni: Google Year in Search 2025 Highlights Rise of New-Gen Indian Cricketers

No Rohit, Virat or Dhoni: Google Year in Search 2025 Highlights Rise of New-Gen Indian Cricketers

New-gen Indian cricketers dominated Google’s 2025 searches, with rising stars replacing veterans like Rohit, Virat, and Dhoni in national popularity.

By: Last Updated: December 12, 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
1/5

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

He is one of the most searched cricketers on Google in 2025. He is a left-hander and scored a 14-year-old IPL century.

Priyansh Arya
2/5

Priyansh Arya

He is also one of the second-most-searched indian cricketers in 2025. He was part of IPL and represented the Punjab Kings, and has been consistent.

Abhishek Sharma
3/5

Abhishek Sharma

As you have seen, he has been highlighted all year with his positive and stylish aura, not only for IPL but also for representing India.

Sheikh Rasheed
4/5

Sheikh Rasheed

He stayed way too focused via his runs in domestic cricket. As the rise of CSK his searches boosted his searches automatically.

Jemimah Rodrigues
5/5

Jemimah Rodrigues

As you know, Jemimah Rodrigues is one of India’s most searched women cricketers in 2025 after defeating Australia.

