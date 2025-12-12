No Rohit, Virat or Dhoni: Google Year in Search 2025 Highlights Rise of New-Gen Indian Cricketers
New-gen Indian cricketers dominated Google’s 2025 searches, with rising stars replacing veterans like Rohit, Virat, and Dhoni in national popularity.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
He is one of the most searched cricketers on Google in 2025. He is a left-hander and scored a 14-year-old IPL century.
Priyansh Arya
He is also one of the second-most-searched indian cricketers in 2025. He was part of IPL and represented the Punjab Kings, and has been consistent.
Abhishek Sharma
As you have seen, he has been highlighted all year with his positive and stylish aura, not only for IPL but also for representing India.
Sheikh Rasheed
He stayed way too focused via his runs in domestic cricket. As the rise of CSK his searches boosted his searches automatically.
Jemimah Rodrigues
As you know, Jemimah Rodrigues is one of India’s most searched women cricketers in 2025 after defeating Australia.