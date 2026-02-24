Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Pre-Wedding Pool Party Goes VIRAL: Inside Their Dreamy Celebrations & Udaipur Wedding Festivities | In Pics
After years of dating rumors, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding celebrations have finally begun and fans can’t stay calm. Their dreamy pool party moments and fun games are flooding social media with viral glimpses. The couple dropped aesthetic Instagram stories, teasing fans while keeping the big moments private. From luxury decor to intimate celebrations, the pre-wedding festivities look straight out of a fairytale.
Vijay Rashmika Pool Party
The couple kicked off celebrations in Udaipur with a poolside gathering and games. Vijay shared Instagram stories showing a pool volleyball setup and scenic pool view. The vibe was relaxed and fun, with friends enjoying the pool festivities.
Vijay Rashmika Stories & Photos They Posted
Rashmika posted a blurred dining table photo featuring a lavish Japanese menu spread. Vijay shared glimpses of the venue and poolside scenes. Their abstract & aesthetic photos teased fans while maintaining privacy.
Vijay Rashmika Pre-wedding ceremonies: Mehendi, Haldi & Sangeet
Mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies are scheduled before the wedding. The celebrations include private gatherings with close friends & family. Decor themes and personalized touches reflect their “VIROSH” wedding theme.
Vijay Rashmika Wedding Date
The couple will tie the knot on 26 February 2026 in Udaipur. The ceremony is planned as an intimate but luxurious celebration.
Disclaimer
The information about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s pre-wedding celebrations and viral social media posts is based on media reports, online sources, and publicly shared updates. Details regarding ceremonies, events, and wedding plans may change or remain private. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not represent official confirmation from the celebrities or their teams.