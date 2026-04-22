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  • Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today: Heatwave Alert as Temperature Cross 40°C , IMD Warns Of 44°C Peak In Coming Days | Check Full Weekly Forecast

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today: Heatwave Alert as Temperature Cross 40°C , IMD Warns Of 44°C Peak In Coming Days | Check Full Weekly Forecast

Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today, 22 April 2026: New Delhi is heading into a severe heatwave phase, with temperatures already crossing 40°C and expected to rise further in the coming days. Weather officials have issued alerts as the city braces for intense heat, hot winds and rising discomfort across multiple regions.

Published By: Published: April 22, 2026 17:46:41 IST
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Heatwave Begins in New Delhi
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Heatwave Begins in New Delhi

Heatwave conditions have started across Delhi with temperatures already crossing 40°C, marking the beginning of an intense summer phase affecting most parts of the city.

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IMD Issues Yellow Alert
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IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions from April 22 to April 24, with temperatures expected to touch 43°C to 44°C.

Peak Temperatures and Forecast
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Peak Temperatures and Forecast

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 42°C and 44°C over the next few days, with heatwave conditions expected during daytime hours across several parts of Delhi.

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Hot Winds and Rising Health Risks
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Hot Winds and Rising Health Risks

Hot, dry winds known as loo are expected to intensify, increasing risks of dehydration, heatstroke, and fatigue, especially during peak afternoon hours between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Heatwave Likely Till April 24, 2026
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Heatwave Likely Till April 24, 2026

According to IMD forecasts, heatwave conditions will persist for the next few days, with gradual relief expected only after April 24 as weather patterns begin to shift.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available weather updates and forecasts from official sources, including the India Meteorological Department. Weather conditions may change, and readers are advised to check real-time updates before making plans.

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