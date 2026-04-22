Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today: Heatwave Alert as Temperature Cross 40°C , IMD Warns Of 44°C Peak In Coming Days | Check Full Weekly Forecast
Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today, 22 April 2026: New Delhi is heading into a severe heatwave phase, with temperatures already crossing 40°C and expected to rise further in the coming days. Weather officials have issued alerts as the city braces for intense heat, hot winds and rising discomfort across multiple regions.
Heatwave Begins in New Delhi
Heatwave conditions have started across Delhi with temperatures already crossing 40°C, marking the beginning of an intense summer phase affecting most parts of the city.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions from April 22 to April 24, with temperatures expected to touch 43°C to 44°C.
Peak Temperatures and Forecast
Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 42°C and 44°C over the next few days, with heatwave conditions expected during daytime hours across several parts of Delhi.
Hot Winds and Rising Health Risks
Hot, dry winds known as loo are expected to intensify, increasing risks of dehydration, heatstroke, and fatigue, especially during peak afternoon hours between 12 PM and 4 PM.
Heatwave Likely Till April 24, 2026
According to IMD forecasts, heatwave conditions will persist for the next few days, with gradual relief expected only after April 24 as weather patterns begin to shift.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available weather updates and forecasts from official sources, including the India Meteorological Department. Weather conditions may change, and readers are advised to check real-time updates before making plans.