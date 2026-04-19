Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: 9 Candidates with Criminal Background — Full Breakdown
As the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 gains momentum, a concerning pattern has come into focus. Several candidates across major parties and smaller groups have declared criminal cases in their affidavits. From serious allegations to pending legal disputes, these disclosures highlight the ongoing issue of criminalization in politics, raising important questions about transparency, accountability, and voter awareness in one of India’s most politically active states.
K. N. Nehru
K. N. Nehru is facing a court-directed criminal case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, with the Madras High Court ordering an FIR based on prima facie corruption evidence.
Anbumani Ramadoss
Anbumani Ramadoss has been accused in a complaint involving alleged illegal money collection for election tickets, raising legal scrutiny during the 2026 election cycle.
A. Palanisamy
A. Palanisamy reported multiple criminal cases in affidavit disclosures, reflecting the broader trend of candidates with legal charges participating in Tamil Nadu elections.
Mani A
Mani A has declared at least one pending criminal case in official election filings, though none were categorized as serious offences.
Sathya
Sathya disclosed criminal cases in affidavit records during recent elections, highlighting that such issues extend across regional parties as well.
M. K. Stalin
M. K. Stalin appears in the 2026 election candidate list; while widely reported in political cases historically, his presence reflects how top leaders also contest amid legal scrutiny contexts.
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting in 2026 and, like many high-profile politicians, has faced political/legal controversies, showing how prominent candidates are not untouched by allegations.
Nainar Nagendran
Nainar Nagendran is among key BJP candidates in 2026; candidates from major parties often face declared cases, contributing to the broader criminalization trend.
Vanathi Srinivasan
Vanathi Srinivasan is contesting again in 2026 elections, and like many mainstream candidates, is part of a system where affidavits frequently reveal pending criminal or legal cases.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available election affidavits, media reports, and data from organizations like the Association for Democratic Reforms. The cases mentioned are allegations or pending legal matters, and not proof of guilt. Under Indian law, all individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. This article is intended solely for informational and awareness purposes.