PBKS vs LSG: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Power Punjab Kings to 54-Run Win; PBKS Extend Lead At Top Of IPL 2026 Points Table

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs at Mullanpur on Sunday, thanks to outstanding performances from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, as well as a squeeze put by bowlers in the second half. With five victories and a draw, PBKS holds the top spot in the standings with 11 points. With two victories and four defeats, LSG is ranked seventh in the standings. With hits from Priyansh (93 in 37 balls, including four boundaries and nine sixes) and Connolly (87 in 46 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes), PBKS quickly reached 254/7. With a 61-run opening partnership between Ayush Badoni (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (40 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes), as well as a counterattack by Rishabh Pant (43 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes), LSG had their moments, but it was insufficient.

PBKS vs LSG: New opening pair for Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, who were promoted up the order, were LSG’s opening pair in the 255-run chase. The pair dismissed Arshdeep Singh with three fours in the third over. Xavier Bartlett was dismissed for 15 runs in the fourth over after Badoni took the initiative in the following over. LSG reached 50 runs in 4.4 overs thanks to two consecutive boundaries by Badoni against Marco Jansen in the fifth over. Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Badoni for a 21-ball 35 with five fours and a six after Bartlett’s excellent catch ended their 61-run partnership.

PBKS vs LSG: Rishabh Pant got going

Jansen was hit for two sixes by captain Rishabh Pant in the ninth over. With Marsh (39*) and Pant (24*) undefeated, LSG finished the 10 overs at 102/1 after reaching the 100-run mark in 9.4 overs. Marsh was dismissed for a 28-ball 40 by spinner Yuzi Chahal, who hit three fours and a six in the 12th over. In 11.1 overs, LSG was 109/1. Nevertheless, Rishabh persisted in his assault, hitting Chahal for consecutive sixes in the same over. Prabhsimran caught Arshdeep behind the wickets after he hit a 23-ball 43 with four fours and four sixes to take Rishabh’s coveted scalp.

In 12.4 overs, LSG was 128/3. Nicholas Pooran’s bad run was extended by Jansen, who removed him for a run-a-ball nine. The match kept slipping away from LSG, who were 139/4 in 14.2 overs. This time, Aiden Markram came down the order and formed a combination with Mukul Choudhary, but it was still insufficient to secure a victory. Aiden Markram (42 in 22 balls, with three fours and three sixes) was dismissed in the last over, leaving Mukul (21* in 17 balls, with a four and a six) and Himmat Singh (1*) undefeated as LSG closed at 200/5. The best bowler for PBKS was Jansen (2/37), while Vyshak, Chahal, and Arshdeep each received one.

PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings post a huge total in Mullanpur

Earlier, PBKS produced a record-breaking batting display to post 254/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), powered by explosive knocks from Priyansh Arya (93 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes) and Cooper Connolly (87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes). Despite losing wickets in clusters towards the end, PBKS dominated most of the innings with a blistering top-order assault that saw multiple partnerships flourish and several bowlers taken apart. The total marked the highest score of the season so far, setting up a massive challenge for the visitors in the run chase. After being put in to bat, Punjab Kings endured a shaky start as in-form opener Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for a golden duck, with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami striking early in just the third delivery of the innings.

PBKS vs LSG: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connoly Go Big

However, Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly steadied the innings, taking the score to 26/1 after three overs. The pair then shifted gears in the sixth over, smashing 20 runs off Mohsin Khan, helping Punjab Kings finish the powerplay on a strong note at 63/1. PBKS reached their 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. During the second ball of the ninth over, Priyansh Arya brought up a brilliant half-century off just 19 deliveries, registering his second fifty of the season and the fourth of his IPL career. His knock had three fours and four sixes. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 8.5 overs.

By the end of the 10th over, Punjab Kings were firmly in control at 110/1, building a commanding position in the innings after a strong start at the top of the order. In the following over, Cooper Connolly brought up his half-century off just 34 deliveries as PBKS continued their dominant batting display, racing to 129/1. His knock had five fours and four sixes. The assault continued in the 12th over, with Priyansh Arya and Connolly collectively taking Avesh Khan to the cleaners, smashing 18 runs off the over to maintain the high scoring rate. The duo then unleashed a brutal onslaught on off-spinner Aiden Markram, plundering 32 runs in the over, which included five towering sixes. Their aggressive batting powered Punjab Kings to a commanding 179/1 after 13 overs, firmly putting them in control of the innings.

32 runs conceded by Markram make it the most expensive over for an LSG bowler in the IPL, surpassing 27 by Ravi Bishnoi vs RCB in the 2022 Eliminator in Kolkata. In the 14th over, pacer Prince Yadav finally broke the explosive partnership, dismissing dangerous Cooper Connolly for a blazing 46-ball 87, an innings laced with eight fours and seven towering sixes. His wicket also ended a massive 182-run stand for the second wicket between Connolly and Priyansh Arya, which had put PBKS in complete control. PBKS was 185/2 in 13.5 overs.

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants respond with quick wickets

The momentum shifted further in the very next over when Manimaran Siddharth struck a crucial blow, removing Priyansh Arya after a sensational 37-ball 93. PBKS was 187/3 in 14.2 overs. PBKS suffered another setback as they lost their third wicket in quick succession, with left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan striking to dismiss skipper Shreyas Iyer for just five runs. PBKS was down 193/4 in 15.2 overs. The wicket came at a crucial stage of the innings, halting Punjab’s momentum after a strong start, as they slipped to 196/4 after 16 overs. Manimaran Siddharth took his second wicket as he removed Nehal Wadhera for 13 runs. PBKS reached 214/5 in 17 overs, reaching a strong position.

In the 19th over, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh added further momentum by smashing 20 runs, taking PBKS to 249/5. However, the final over brought a slight collapse as PBKS managed only five runs while losing both set batters Shashank Singh (17* in six balls) and Marcus Stoinis (29* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Despite the late setbacks, the hosts finished on a massive 254/7, the highest total of the season, overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings. For Lucknow Super Giants, Manimaran Siddharth (2/35) and Prince Yadav (2/25) were the standout bowlers, finishing with two wickets each.

(With Agency Inputs)

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