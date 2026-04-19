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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Orange Cap list sees Heinrich Klaasen lead with 283 runs, followed by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. PBKS vs LSG clash boosts Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya's rankings after impressive knocks in a run-fest in Mullanpur.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 23:58:28 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: It was a run-fest at the Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium in Mullanpur as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. Priyansh Arya top-scored for the hosts, making 93 runs in the first innings. The left-handed batter, along with Cooper Connolly, made huge jumps in the Orange Cap leaderboard. With his knock of 93, Arya climbed to the ninth spot in the most runs leaderboard. Meanwhile, Connolly, who scored 87 runs in 46 balls, climbed to the sixth spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Meanwhile, it is Orange Army’s Heinrich Klaasen who leads the race for scoring the most runs in IPL 2026. Klaasen has scored 283 runs in six matches so far in the season. Shubman Gill, with 251 runs in four matches, is placed second on the list. In third place, it is Virat Kohli who has scored 247 runs in six matches. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with 46 earlier in the day against KKR, made it to the fourth spot on the list.

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

283

144.83

47.16

62

2

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans

4

251

154.93

62.75

86

3

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

247

157.32

49.40

69*

4

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

6

246

236.53

41.00

78

5

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

230

212.96

46.00

63

6

Copper Connolly

Punjab Kings

6

223

163.97

55.75

87

7

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

6

223

152.73

55.75

77*

8

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

213

188.49

35.50

91

9

Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings

6

211

248.23

42.20

93

10

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings

6

211

171.54

52.75

80*

How has Heinrich Klaasen performed in IPL 2026?

In IPL 2026, Heinrich Klaasen has scored the most runs. With 283, the South African batter is at the top of the Orange Cap standings for the current season. In the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, he has been a reliable run scorer for the Orange Army. Klaasen hasn’t been dismissed for fewer than thirty runs this season. 

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in PBKS vs LSG?

Priyansh Arya scored the most runs in the PBKS vs LSG clash. The left-handed opening batter scored 93 runs in the first innings to power Punjab Kings to a mammoth total of 255 runs. With this knock, he jumped to ninth spot on the Orange Cap leaderboard. 

PBKS vs LSG: Who has scored the most runs in IPL history?

The record for most runs scored in IPL history is held by Virat Kohli. With 8,908 runs, the right-handed batter is destined to become the first player in the tournament to surpass the 9000-run milestone. He has a strike rate of 133.43 and an IPL average of over 40.

IPL 2026: Who scored the most runs in KKR vs RR?

Rinku Singh scored the most runs in the KKR vs RR clash at Eden Gardens. The left-handed batter from the Kolkata Knight Riders played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs in only 34 balls. During his knock, Rinku scored five fours and a couple of sixes to help the Knight Riders record their first win of the tournament.

PBKS vs LSG: Who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history?

In IPL history, David Warner is the player with the most Orange Caps. With 562 runs in 2015, 641 in 2017, and 692 in 2019, the Australian hitter took home the trophy.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

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