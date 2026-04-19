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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Prince Yadav starred in PBKS vs LSG with two wickets, climbing to second spot in IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings. Anshul Kamboj continues to lead the most wickets chart, while Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi remain in contention.

Prince Yadav and Anshul Kamboj in frame Image Credit: ANI
Prince Yadav and Anshul Kamboj in frame Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 23:55:19 IST

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: It was the Punjab Kings who decimated the Lucknow Super Giants at home in a run-fest. With PBKS scoring 255 in the first innings, it was always going to be a difficult task for the LSG batters. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav remained the standout bowler in a game where more than 450 runs were scored. The right-arm pacer picked up a couple of wickets while going for only 25 runs in his four overs. His solid bowling meant that, despite the fireworks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, PBKS ended up scoring a few runs less than what they could have. With two wickets against Punjab, Prince jumped to the second spot in the most wickets in IPL 2026 list.

Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj still leads the race for the Purple Cap. The right-arm pacer from Chennai Super Kings has taken 13 wickets in six games so far. Prasidh Krishana, who won the purple cap in the previous season, has 11 wickets and is ranked third despite playing a game less than Kamboj and Prince Yadav.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

6

13

9.73

16.23

3/22

2

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

6

11

8.59

17.18

3/32

3

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

5

11

9.20

16.72

3/29

4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

10

8.33

20.00

3/26

5

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

6

10

9.50

19.00

4/41

6

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals

6

8

8.52

22.37

2/19

7

Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

6

8

8.57

22.50

2/30

8

Kartik Tyagi

Kolkata Knight Riders

7

8

9.52

27.37

3/22

9

Jamie Overton

Chennai Super Kings

5

8

9.53

17.87

4/18

10

Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad

6

8

9.73

23.12

3/29

How has Anshul Kamboj performed in IPL 2026?

One of the Chennai Super Kings’ few advantages in the 2026 Indian Premier League has been Anshul Kamboj. So far this season, the right-arm bowler has claimed 13 wickets in six games. With CSK having lost four games in the season so far, Kamboj’s performance with the ball in hand stands out.

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in PBKS vs LSG?

Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, and Marco Jansen picked up the most wickets in PBKS vs LSG. The three bowlers picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, it was Yadav who was the most economical among the three. The uncapped pacer gave only 25 runs in his spell of four overs. 

PBKS vs LSG: Who has taken the most wickets in IPL history?

In Indian Premier League history, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets. Throughout his IPL career, the right-arm leg spinner has claimed 224 wickets. 

IPL 2026: Who took the most wickets in KKR vs RR?

Kartik Tyagi and Varun Chakravarthy picked up the most wickets in KKR vs RR. The two bowlers from Kolkata Knight Riders picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, it was Chakravarthy who was more economical among the two. The Indian spinner gave only 14 runs in his spell of four overs. 

PBKS vs LSG: Who has won the most Purple Caps in IPL history?

The only bowlers to have won the Purple Cap twice are Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel. Bhuvi took home the prize in 2016 and 2017, while Bravo did it in 2013 and 2015. In comparison, Harshal Patel did it in 2021 and 2024.

Also Read: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers
IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

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