Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam continued his fine form in the PSL 2026 season and made it count against the Quetta Gladiators. The former Pakistani skipper scored a magnificent century in the first innings at the National Stadium in Karachi. Along with him, Kusal Mendis continued his fine form as well with a knock og 83 runs. However, it was Babar who had all the undivided attention on him as he made his third hundred in the PSL 2026. The right-handed batter struck 10 boundaries in his over while going at a strike rate of almost 200.

How many runs did Babar Azam score in Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

Babar Azam scored 100 runs in the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash at the National Stadium. The right-handed batter reached the milestone on the final ball of the first innings. In his knock of 52 balls, Azam struck six fours and four sixes. Despite only making 48 runs from boundaries, the Zalmi skipper was pretty busy on the crease as he ran pretty hard during his stand with Kusal Mendis and Aaron Hardie. Mendis, who had been the highest run-getter in the PSL 2026 too, continued with his incredible form. He scored 83 runs off 44 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Hardie provided the finishing touches to the innings. The Aussie batter scored 26 runs off 10 deliveries thanks to three sixes.

PSL 2026: How many runs has Babar Azam scored in the season?

Babar Azam has been in top form for his team in the ongoing PSL 2026 season. The right-handed batter is only the second batter to have scored more than 400 runs in the season. With an average of 100.25, it is Babar’s consistency that has caught the eye of the fans. His lowest score this season has been 18, while his second lowest was 39. The fact that Babar has been dismissed only twice below the score of 40 in this season has helped his team reach unprecedented heights in the PSL 2026 season.

How has Peshawar Zalmi performed in PSL 2026?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only undefeated team in the PSL 2026 season. The Babar Azam-led unit is at the top of the PSL 2026 points table and is not appearing to give away the top spot anytime soon. From their seven games in the season, Zalmi has managed to win six matches. Their clash against Islamabad United was abandoned in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Having scored 255 in the first innings against Quetta Gladiators, it looks likely that Zalmi will win their seventh game of the season. They will face Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in the league stage before playing their playoff games. Both Qalandars and Kings have not had the best time in recent games and would find it hard to challenge this Zalmi unit.

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