Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand Anukul Roy donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Babar Azam smashed a brilliant century in PSL 2026 as Peshawar Zalmi dominated Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium Karachi, with Kusal Mendis’ 83 powering Zalmi’s unbeaten run and strong points table position.

Babar Azam scored his third PSL century. Image Credit: X/@WeAreSultans
Babar Azam scored his third PSL century. Image Credit: X/@WeAreSultans

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 22:08:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam continued his fine form in the PSL 2026 season and made it count against the Quetta Gladiators. The former Pakistani skipper scored a magnificent century in the first innings at the National Stadium in Karachi. Along with him, Kusal Mendis continued his fine form as well with a knock og 83 runs. However, it was Babar who had all the undivided attention on him as he made his third hundred in the PSL 2026. The right-handed batter struck 10 boundaries in his over while going at a strike rate of almost 200.

How many runs did Babar Azam score in Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators?

Babar Azam scored 100 runs in the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash at the National Stadium. The right-handed batter reached the milestone on the final ball of the first innings. In his knock of 52 balls, Azam struck six fours and four sixes. Despite only making 48 runs from boundaries, the Zalmi skipper was pretty busy on the crease as he ran pretty hard during his stand with Kusal Mendis and Aaron Hardie. Mendis, who had been the highest run-getter in the PSL 2026 too, continued with his incredible form. He scored 83 runs off 44 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Hardie provided the finishing touches to the innings. The Aussie batter scored 26 runs off 10 deliveries thanks to three sixes.

PSL 2026: How many runs has Babar Azam scored in the season?

Babar Azam has been in top form for his team in the ongoing PSL 2026 season. The right-handed batter is only the second batter to have scored more than 400 runs in the season. With an average of 100.25, it is Babar’s consistency that has caught the eye of the fans. His lowest score this season has been 18, while his second lowest was 39. The fact that Babar has been dismissed only twice below the score of 40 in this season has helped his team reach unprecedented heights in the PSL 2026 season. 

You Might Be Interested In

How has Peshawar Zalmi performed in PSL 2026?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only undefeated team in the PSL 2026 season. The Babar Azam-led unit is at the top of the PSL 2026 points table and is not appearing to give away the top spot anytime soon. From their seven games in the season, Zalmi has managed to win six matches. Their clash against Islamabad United was abandoned in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Having scored 255 in the first innings against Quetta Gladiators, it looks likely that Zalmi will win their seventh game of the season. They will face Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in the league stage before playing their playoff games. Both Qalandars and Kings have not had the best time in recent games and would find it hard to challenge this Zalmi unit. 

Also Read: KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBabar Azam centurykusal-mendisPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar Zalmi vs Quetta GladiatorsPSL 2026PSL Points TablePZ vs QG

RELATED News

KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: “I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents’ Hands” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Bold Statement

KKR vs RR Watch Video: Dhruv Jurel Stunning Stumping Sends Back Cameron Green | IPL Today Match

IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

LATEST NEWS

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

Explained: India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh And How It Could Reduce Imports With 1,000 kg Yearly Output

Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Pregnant? Husband Farman Claims She Can’t Appear Before Police- Big Twist In Minor Marriage Case

Viral Video Shows Indian Traveller Facing Racism In Thailand After Breakfast Bill Dispute Turns Ugly, Manager Hurls Expletives After Tourist Reveals Nationality

‘From’ Season 4 Streaming Guide: Where To Watch Online, Available Platforms, Release Schedule And How To Access It Globally

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Check Nandigram Candidates 2026 Full Party-Wise List As Suvendu Adhikari Faces Pabitra Kar In High-Profile Battle, Know All About The Showdown

Rajnath Singh Levels ‘Dushprayogam’ Jab At MK Stalin Govt Ahead Of TN Polls, Slams DMK Over ₹11 Lakh Crore Debt And Corruption

Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

QUICK LINKS