Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce BIG Update: Astrologer Joins Talks Ahead Of Court Hearing Amid Election Heat- What’s His Secret Role Before Settlement?

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce: Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is undergoing a seismic shift with TVK chief Vijay entering the fray. Decades of dominance by DMK and AIADMK is being challenged by a political newcomer, just as a deeply personal controversy is tearing through the marriage of the couple. Vijay’s divorce case with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has now gone from personal to political and legal, as the case heads to the April 20 hearing. But new information calls into question the settlement talks, which now involve an astrologer.

What prompted Sangeetha to file divorce?

On February 27, Sangeetha went to Chengalpattu court and filed a divorce petition against Vijay. In the petition, she accused the actor-politician of having a second wife, an extramarital affair with another actress.

Sangeetha alleged that Vijay’s trips abroad with the actress were shaming for Sangeetha and the couple’s children. The case has turned into a court frenzy, with the couple’s situation taking an even stranger turn.

Sangeetha claims she left for London because of family problems. The divorce case comes at a time when Vijay’s political public life is becoming more prominent.

What’s happening in court and will Vijay attend?

The judge has instructed both Vijay and his wife to attend the hearing on April 20. This suggests that the judge wants to hear directly from both parties. But there is some uncertainty about whether Vijay will attend.

With Tamil Nadu assembly elections looming just days away on April 23 sources have revealed that Vijay has opted not to appear in person, and will instead be represented by his lawyer. This has prompted questions over how the legal process will proceed given his political commitments.

How an astrologer got involved in the settlement talks?

Sources have confirmed that the talks between both parties are being mediated by a family astrologer from Mumbai while the legal teams in Chennai are conducting their discussions.

This man of the stars while an odd choice to be mediating in this particular dispute is now creating a stir and prompting questions over how this will play out.

Unconventional as it may be, these talks between the two parties are supposed to be part of the process towards an amicable settlement prior to the court hearing. Reports say that talks have recently become more active, however, and a resolution is possible.

Will Vijay accept the divorce settlement?

Sources have indicated that Vijay will most likely accept the divorce as talks progress. He is reportedly willing to offer a sizeable financial settlement and ensure financial security for their children. Sangeetha has reportedly demanded a large settlement amount for the divorce, on the basis of Vijay’s declared assets in his election affidavit. She herself has reportedly demanded a financial settlement for their son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.

What was the rationale behind the press conference?

On top of the social media rumours, there have also been strong rumours that the Sangeetha had planned a press conference on April 20 where she would present evidence to support her allegations. The timing was just days away from the elections, and could have caused serious political damage for Vijay.

But there are reports that she has had a change of heart and might withdraw the call for a press meet amid settlement talks. The decision, it is said, has given Vijay’s camp and his party candidates a sense of relief.

What is the story behind Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage?

Vijay and Sangeetha were married on August 25, 1999, in a Hindu-Christian ceremony. The Sri Lankan Tamil Sangeetha was brought up in the UK, and was the daughter of the London-based Tamil businessman Sornalingam. She met Vijay as a fan, after watching his Poove Unakkaga film.

The romance developed into love and resulted in a fan-fuelled wedding. Even though Vijay had become an enormous star, Sangeetha led a relatively private life during their marriage.

With court cases pending, settlement talks heating up, and politics on the brink of electoral elections, the next few days will be decisive. The hearing on April 20 will decide whether Vijay and Sangeetha move towards an amicable settlement or a drawn-out court fight. And as Tamil Nadu brings itself together for elections, the personal issue has now spilled into public and political domains that have always been a grey zone between cinema, politics and private life.

ALSO READ: Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy