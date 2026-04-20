ISL 2025-26: Robson Strike Seals Mohun Bagan’s 1-0 Victory Against NorthEast United In Rain-Hit Match, Go Top Of League Table

ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat NorthEast United FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League 2025-26 in a game that was affected by rain at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Robson scored the first goal for the defending champions in the first five minutes of the game, finishing off a well-planned play. Then, they relied on a disciplined defence led by Vishal Kaith to hold on to the win in tough conditions.

Mohun Bagan SG is now at the top of the table with 20 points from nine games, two points ahead of Mumbai City FC. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, is still in 12th place with seven points from the same number of games. The Mariners got off to a good start and showed their intent right away. In the third minute, Jamie Maclaren made a strong run down the right side, but Highlanders right back Robin Yadav stopped him just in time.

The breakthrough arrived soon after in the fifth minute with a fluid attacking move. Liston Colaco initiated the play from the right and found Sahal Abdul Samad, who drove into the box before cutting the ball back into the centre. Robson timed his run to perfection, meeting the pass with a composed right-footed finish into the top of the net to hand Mohun Bagan an early advantage. Mohun Bagan continued to dominate possession through the first half, with Jason Cummings, Sahal, and Robinho all testing the NorthEast defence, but Gurmeet Singh stood firm in goal to keep the margin at one.

The heavy rain made conditions increasingly difficult, with the ball skidding unpredictably and both sides struggling to maintain control in the final third. NorthEast United gradually grew into the game and had their first real opportunity in the 36th minute when Parthib Gogoi was played through, but Vishal Kaith came off his line smartly to narrow the angle and force the effort wide. Despite the hosts enjoying more of the ball towards the end of the first half, Mohun Bagan’s defensive structure held strong, ensuring they carried their slender lead into the interval on a stormy night in Guwahati.

The second half resumed after an extended break due to heavy rainfall, and the conditions continued to influence the tempo of the game. Both sides found it difficult to build sustained attacks, though NorthEast showed greater urgency in their pursuit of an equaliser. Macarton Nickson and Thoi Singh both tried their luck from distance, while Vishal Kaith remained alert to deny efforts from range. As the game wore on, the Highlanders pushed more bodies forward, sensing an opportunity to salvage a point. Their best chance came in stoppage time when substitute Ankith Padmanabhan found space inside the box, but Kaith reacted quickly to make a crucial save.

The rebound fell to Jairo Samperio, whose attempt was heroically blocked by centre back Mehtab Singh, preserving Mohun Bagan’s lead. Moments later, Mehtab was again called into action, producing another vital clearance to deny Andy Rodriguez. In the end, Robson’s early goal proved enough for Mohun Bagan Super Giant to secure all three points in testing conditions.

With ANI Inputs

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