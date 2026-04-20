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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

Stay updated with the latest PSL 2026 Points Table and team standings. Peshawar Zalmi leads the pack as the first team to qualify for the playoffs, while Multan Sultans and Islamabad United battle for top spots. Check out the updated Net Run Rate (NRR), win/loss records, and playoff qualification scenarios for all eight teams in the Pakistan Super League 2026.

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators. Photo Credit X
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators. Photo Credit X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 20, 2026 00:53:50 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

PSL 2026 Standings: In their PSL 2026 match, Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 118 runs with a strong all-around performance on Sunday, 19th April to qualify for the play-offs. Zalmi scored a huge 255 runs in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. This left Quetta with a huge task ahead of them.

Captain Babar Azam scored a stunning 100 off 52 balls without getting out, making it another PSL century. Kusal Mendis helped him out a lot by hitting 83 runs off 44 balls in a destructive opening partnership that put Quetta under a lot of pressure right away. Aaron Hardie then added some late fireworks with an unbeaten 26 runs off 10 balls.

In response, the Quetta Gladiators never got back on track after a bad start. They stayed far behind the required rate the whole time they were chasing because they kept getting wickets and bowled well. Bevon Jacobs had the most runs with 34, and Dinesh Chandimal got 19 quickly, but none of the other batters could make a big innings.

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The bowlers for Zalmi did a great job of sharing the wickets. Mohammad Basit took three wickets, and Ali Raza also took three. Aaron Hardie took two wickets, and Quetta was out for 137 runs in 18.1 overs.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 8 7 0 1 15 +2.911
2 Multan Sultans 7 5 2 0 10 +0.529
3 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 +1.481
4 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 0 6 -0.341
5 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470
6 Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 6 -0.634
7 Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -1.368
8 Rawalpindiz 7 0 7 0 0 -1.796

PSL 2026: FAQS

Who won the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match?

Peshawar Zalmi won the match by 118 runs. 

Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) currently leads the table with 15 points.

Which team has not won a single match?

Rawalpindi Pindiz (RWP) is the only team yet to register a win this season.

Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi remains undefeated with seven wins and one no-result.

Read More: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

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Tags: HBL PSL 11 points table todayIPL vs PSL standingsIslamabad United PSL pointslatest PSL standings 2026Multan Sultans standingsPakistan Super League 11 points tablePeshawar Zalmi playoff qualificationPSL 2026 Net Run RatePSL 2026 Points TablePSL 2026 schedule and resultsPSL 2026 team rankingsQuetta Gladiators rankings

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP
PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

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