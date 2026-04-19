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Home > World News > Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

19-year-old Kurdish fighter Ghazal Molan died after an alleged IRGC drone strike, with reports saying delayed medical care worsened her condition.

Ghazal Molan
Ghazal Molan

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 19, 2026 23:21:41 IST

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Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

Ghazal Molan, the youngest women in the Kurdish Peshmerga ranks has been assassinated in an alleged Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone strike in northern Iraq. The 19-year-old fighter was injured during the strike and was admitted to hospital for treatment. However, the media reports claims that she faced delays in receiving urgent medical care and was moved between hospitals before being admitted for proper treatment and later died to her injuries. 

The Komala party’s central committee secretariat stated on the death of Mawlan that “Comrade Ghazal Mawlan Chaperabad, a Komala Peshmerga fighter who was wounded in a drone attack by the Islamic Republic, lost her life after arriving at the hospital because of the severity of her injuries and joined the caravan of Komala and Kurdistan’s martyrs.” 

Who Was Ghazal Molan? 

Ghazal Molan was a 19-year-old Kurdish woman who was one of the youngest female fighters in the Kurdish Peshmerga ranks and was linked to Kurdish opposition groups operating in northern Iraq and associated with the Komala party. 

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She was critically injured on 14th April 2026 when a drone strike hit a residential area in Surdash. The strike was carried out by Iranian forces and targeted a place where familied linked to the Komala party were staying. 

She was immediately admitted to the nearby Shorsh Hospital by her fellow fighters but due to a lack of adequate medical facilities, she was later transferred to Bakhshin Hospital. However, the hospital refused her treatment as staff were afraid of getting into trouble treating someone connected to a Kurdish armed group. 

Shakila Mahidipanah, a civil activist and member of Komala Zahmatkeshan in Surdash who was with Ghazal said, “Despite her deteriorating condition and severe bleeding, staff at Bakhshin Hospital resisted repeated pleas to admit her for 45 minutes.” 

Ghazal Molan last ride  

The morgue staff reportedly refused to accept her body because she was linked to a leftist Peshmerga group. Since no facility was willing to take her, her friends and co-fighters prepared her body on their own inside a library in Sulaymaniyah where her husband was also present and bid farewell to her. 

Even during preparations for her burial, the condition remained tense as reports claimed that the IRGC launched a missile strike targeting a Peshmerga cemetery earlier that morning. Due to this, her burial had to be conducted quickly in a small, limited ceremony at the Sulaymaniyah cemetery. 

Rada Fatehi who is a Kurdish human right activist said “A young woman who chooses to fight her enemy and leave her country represents extraordinary bravery. While her peers elsewhere live in comfort, she sacrificed her life for this struggle.” 

Also Read: ‘You Gave Me Clearance, You Are Firing Now’: Distress Call From Indian Tanker Reveals Chaos After Firing Incident In Strait of Hormuz Shipping Corridor

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Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

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Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment
Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment
Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment
Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

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