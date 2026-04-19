‘For Comfort in Afterlife’: ₹1.49 Crore Luxury Mercedes-Benz Buried in Grave, Next to Chinese Man Tombstone, Internet Divided Over Ritual vs Waste | Watch

A unique funeral ritual in China has caught the attention of people online after a luxury Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 1.49 crore was buried along with a deceased man. A viral video shows the car being lowered into a grave next to the man’s tombstone, leaving many shocked. While the family believed the offering would bring comfort in the afterlife, the incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some calling it a cultural tradition and other criticising it as wasteful.

₹1.49 Crore Luxury Mercedes-Benz Buried in Grave in China: Viral Video

The incident took place in Liaoning province, where the Jin family arranged a grand funeral and included a luxury car as part of the last rites. Videos shared on Chinese social media showed an excavator slowly lowering the car into a dug grave, after which it was covered with soil.

The visuals quickly went viral, leaving many people surprised by the scale of the ritual. Reports said the car was a Mercedes-Benz S450L, worth around 1.5 million yuan (about Rs1.49 crore). It also had the number plate 888, which is considered very lucky in China as the number eight is linked to wealth and good fortune.

A viral video from China’s Liaoning shows a black Mercedes-Benz S450L with a “8888” license plate being lowered into a pit by an excavator and buried next to a tombstone. Local civil affairs authorities in Liaoyang say they are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/4LUJwGOf7L — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) April 10, 2026







Authorities Probe Luxury Car Burial in China

Local authorities stepped in soon after the video went viral online. Officials called the act “feudal superstition,” a term often used in China to discourage costly or environmentally harmful funeral practices.

The civil affairs department said the family has been officially warned and an investigation has been started to check if any funeral rules were violated.

Chinese Family Issues Apology

After facing criticism from the public, the Chinese family issued an apology and accepted that the incident had caused controversy. Officials said the family may have to pay a fine and could also be asked to bear the cost of digging out the car, fixing the land, and covering any environmental damage caused during the funeral.

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