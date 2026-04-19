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Home > Sports News > NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 clash faced a 30-minute delay due to heavy rainfall in Guwahati. Mohun Bagan lead 1-0 as waterlogged pitch raises rescheduling or abandonment concerns, with crucial ISL points table implications.

The second half of NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan was delayed due to rain in Guwahati. Image Credit: X/@IndSuperLeague
The second half of NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan was delayed due to rain in Guwahati. Image Credit: X/@IndSuperLeague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 21:20:35 IST

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan: It is unprecedented scenes at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as the second half between NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan was delayed by 30 minutes. The officials had an inspection after 30 minutes but it continued to be bad news for the fans. Meanwhile, groundsmen are working on making sure that they take care of the puddles formed on the pitch. While it was raining in the first half as well, it started to pour heavily during the break, resulting in the delay of the final half. Before the first-half whistle was blown, it was Mohun Bagan Super Giants who led the scoring. 

Robson Robinho scored the opening goal, giving the Mariners a crucial lead against the home team. But as the game went on, the pitch got slicker due to the heavy rain. After a fierce first forty-five minutes, the visitors maintain the advantage despite the difficult terrain. Mohun Bagan wants to maintain their lead in challenging weather conditions, while NorthEast United will search for an equaliser following the resumption. 

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan: What do the ISL playing conditions say in this matter?

The situation is dire because the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. NorthEast United FC match is currently at a standstill in Guwahati. At halftime, Mohun Bagan was ahead 1-0. The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium’s waterlogged field and heavy rain caused the second half resumption to be postponed. The Indian Super League (ISL) regulations usually state the following in the event that the game is officially cancelled and cannot be resumed:

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Will the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan be rescheduled?

Standard ISL rules provide that if a match is cancelled because of bad weather or unsuitable pitch conditions:

  • Initial Delay: In order to determine whether the rain has stopped and the water has been cleared by the drainage system, the referee may wait a fair amount of time, typically up to 60 minutes.

  • Rescheduling: The League Committee typically tries to reschedule the remaining minutes of the game for the next day (a “Reserve Day” situation), frequently at a morning kickoff time, if the game cannot be finished on the same night.

  • Restarting vs. Resuming: In contrast to many other sports, ISL regulations typically support starting the game from the precise moment it was halted (in this case, the beginning of the second half) while maintaining the current score of 0–1.

Will the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan be abandoned?

The match may be deemed a “No Result” if it cannot be rescheduled within a 24-hour period because of ongoing inclement weather or logistical issues. In this scenario, regardless of the 0-1 score at halftime, both sides would get one point apiece.

How does the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan impact the ISL points table?

The clash between NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan is a crucial clash when it comes to the ISL 2026 points table. The Super Giant came into this game with 17 points in eight games. Just one point away from table toppers, Mumbai City, who have played an extra game. A win would take the Mariners to the top of the table. As things stand, leading the score at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Mohun Bagan could finish the night as table toppers if the game is resumed and they hold on to their 1-0 lead.

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan: Guwahati (Assam) Weather

The Guwahati (Assam) Weather forecast shows that there is more rain to come at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. If the rain continues to fall, we could be in for a lengthy delay as the players eagerly wait to take the field. For Mohun Bagan, getting a game here would be imperative as they look to take the lead in the ISL 2026 points table.

Also Read: KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati

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NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, ISL: Second Half Delayed Due To Heavy Rainfall In Guwahati
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