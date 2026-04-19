Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Blast at firecracker unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu leaves 10 feared dead, several injured; rescue teams clearing debris, search ongoing.

Blast at firecracker unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu leaves 10 feared dead. (Photo: X)
Blast at firecracker unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu leaves 10 feared dead. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 19, 2026 17:27:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Deadly blast at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar has left 10 people feared dead and several injured. Rescue teams are on the scene, clearing debris and searching for survivors.

(This is a breaking news…)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: firecracker factory blastfirecracker factory blast Tamil Naduhome-hero-pos-2Tamil Nadu blastTamil Nadu NewsVirudhunagar explosionVirudhunagar factory blast

RELATED News

Maharashtra Weather: Will It Heavily Rain Today? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Multiple Districts As Vidarbha Reels Under Scorching 45°C Heatwave

Watch: Mauganj Crash Leaves 3 Dead As Speeding Bike Rams Into Trailer While Filming Reel, Leaves 2 More Injured In Back-to-Back Collision

Delhi Shocker: Ola Cab Driver Assaulted By Two Men In Trilokpuri After Ride Ends; Brutal Attack Caught On Camera Sparks Concern Online | WATCH

UP Shocker: Father Slits Throats Of 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters, Calls Police Himself; What Was His Motive? Investigation Underway

Watch: Viral Video Of Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer Defended By AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel, Who Filmed 350 Sex Videos

LATEST NEWS

RR vs KKR, IPL 2026: ‘Thought we Were Friends…’ — Rajasthan Royals’ Quirky Post After Kartik Tyagi Scalps Three Wickets in Penultimate Over at Eden Gardens

Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Taranga Jain Temple On Akshaya Tritiya

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Amravati Viral MMS Sex Scandal: 15-Year-Old Survivor Breaks Silence Finally, Travels 250 km To Expose Exploitation Racket- Her Revelations Will Shock You

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue
Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue
Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue
Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

QUICK LINKS