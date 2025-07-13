LIVE TV
  • Sexiest Moments of Margot Robbie in Movies That Hollywood Has Ever Seen

Sexiest Moments of Margot Robbie in Movies That Hollywood Has Ever Seen

Margot Robbie has quickly become one of the standout new faces in Hollywood this decade. With a remarkable career trajectory marked by numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, she has captivated audiences worldwide. Her impressive acting talent and undeniable allure have garnered her a massive fan base. Margot’s commanding screen presence is a result of her exceptional acting abilities combined with her striking figure, which never fails to draw attention. Here, we highlight our favorite scenes from her films that we consider to be her sexiest moments.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
1/5

Suicide Squad

While the recent DC movie may have fallen short of expectations, Harley Quinn emerged as the standout character, providing much-needed entertainment amidst the A-list cast. A highlight was her dramatic leap into acid to pledge her loyalty to the Joker, a scene that vividly captured her passion and madness.

2/5

Neighbors

Margot Robbie became a household name in Australia through the soap opera Neighbors before making her mark in Hollywood. Her striking eyes and steamy on-screen romance certainly turned up the heat in memorable bed scenes.

3/5

The Big Short

The Big Short is a comedy-drama featuring finance experts who predicted the 2007-’08 economic crisis, starring Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. Margot Robbie shines in a standout cameo, explaining financial jargon while enjoying a bubble bath, captivating viewers with her sultry eyes and striking collarbones.

4/5

The Wolf of Wall Street

Despite her relatively short time in the industry, Margot Robbie has already starred alongside Hollywood legends. In Martin Scorsese’s latest film, she shares the spotlight with Leonardo DiCaprio, who delivers an outstanding performance.

5/5

Focus

Margot Robbie's striking appearance in the film cements its place on this list. She plays a brilliant con artist who becomes romantically involved with Will Smith's character, only to seek vengeance after being left behind.

