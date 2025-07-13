Sexiest Moments of Margot Robbie in Movies That Hollywood Has Ever Seen

Margot Robbie has quickly become one of the standout new faces in Hollywood this decade. With a remarkable career trajectory marked by numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, she has captivated audiences worldwide. Her impressive acting talent and undeniable allure have garnered her a massive fan base. Margot’s commanding screen presence is a result of her exceptional acting abilities combined with her striking figure, which never fails to draw attention. Here, we highlight our favorite scenes from her films that we consider to be her sexiest moments.