Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Passes Away; Alia Bhatt Sends Love & Priyanka Chopra Messages ‘So Sorry, Sid’ | Know More Details
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. His father passed away recently, leaving the family and film industry in deep grief. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra expressed condolences on social media. Fans and industry colleagues continue to send prayers and strength to the actor.
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Died
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the demise of his father Sunil Malhotra. He passed away recently after health complications and prolonged illness. The last rites were performed in Delhi with close family present. The actor described the loss as deeply personal and immeasurable.
Who Was Sunil Malhotra?
Sunil Malhotra served as a Merchant Navy captain. He was known for discipline, integrity, and humility. Sidharth often called him his “first hero” and guiding force. His values strongly influenced the actor’s life and upbringing.
Sidharth Malhotra Gets Emotional at Father's Funeral
The actor shared a heartfelt note remembering his father. He praised his honesty, strength, and positivity. He wrote that his father “left peacefully” but left a huge void. Fans flooded social media with messages of support.
Celebrities Offer Condolences at Sidharth Malhotra's Father's Death
Alia Bhatt sent love and strength to the grieving family. Priyanka Chopra expressed sympathy, writing “So sorry Sid.” Several film industry members shared prayers and condolences. Messages of support poured in across social media platforms.
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Stand Together During Grief
Sidharth travelled to Delhi to be with family during the last rites. His wife Kiara Advani stayed by his side for support. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The actor is keeping a low profile while mourning the loss.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and social media reactions at the time of writing. Details regarding condolences and statements from celebrities are drawn from media coverage and online posts. Readers are advised to consider that information may evolve as further updates emerge.