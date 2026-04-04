DC vs MI: From Rohit Sharma’s Power to KL Rahul’s Precision, Players Who Can Set Arun Jaitley Stadium Alight Today | PICS

The Indian Premier League 2026 journey shifts to Delhi now, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a game that both teams’ strong batting line-ups promise will be high-scoring.

Both teams head into this fixture following their respective winning starts and will be looking to continue their winning ways. One major factor in MI is the signing of Mitchell Santner, who is likely to play today and will add strength to their spin bowling squad.