DC vs MI: From Rohit Sharma’s Power to KL Rahul’s Precision, Players Who Can Set Arun Jaitley Stadium Alight Today | PICS
The Indian Premier League 2026 journey shifts to Delhi now, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a game that both teams’ strong batting line-ups promise will be high-scoring.
Both teams head into this fixture following their respective winning starts and will be looking to continue their winning ways. One major factor in MI is the signing of Mitchell Santner, who is likely to play today and will add strength to their spin bowling squad.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is not only one of the best batsmen in the IPL but also one of the most successful team captains. He has scored a total of over 7,000 runs with a strike rate above 132. Among his achievements, he has scored two hundreds and more than 47 fifties. He is most well-known for leading the Mumbai Indians team to five IPL championships. To date, his top score is 109 not out and he has made a great contribution in the field by taking more than 100 catches. (Image Credits: X)
Surya Kumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as one of the most dynamic and innovative batters in the IPL. Across 215 matches, he has scored 6,478 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency and flair.
With a highest score of 103*, he has registered two centuries and 44 half-centuries, underlining his ability to play impactful innings. His impressive average of 41.53 combined with a striking strike rate of 154.64 highlights his aggressive yet reliable batting approach.
Known for his wide range of shots, Suryakumar has smashed 664 fours and 282 sixes, making him a key pillar in the batting lineup of the Mumbai Indians. (Image Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is a premier all-rounder in the IPL, known for his explosive batting and handy bowling. Across 153 matches, he has scored 2,767 runs, including 10 fifties, with a highest score of 91.
In addition to his batting contributions, Pandya has been effective with the ball, taking 79 wickets in the league. His combination of power-hitting and wicket-taking ability makes him a key match-winner and a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians. (Image Credits: X)
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma has emerged as a promising young talent in the IPL. In 55 matches, he has scored 1,519 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.39, showcasing his aggressive and fearless batting style.
His highest score in the league is an unbeaten 84*, and he has maintained a solid batting average of 37.05. While he is yet to notch up a century, Tilak has already recorded eight fifties, underlining his ability to play crucial innings for his team. His power-hitting is reflected in the 117 fours and 74 sixes he has hit, making him one of the most exciting and dynamic young batters in the IPL. (Image Credits: X)
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most lethal fast bowlers in IPL history. Over 146 matches, he has bowled 560.1 overs and claimed 183 wickets, consistently troubling batsmen with his pace and accuracy.
Bumrah maintains a bowling average of 22.21 and an economy rate of 7.26, highlighting his ability to contain runs while taking crucial wickets. His best bowling figures in a match stand at 5/10, and he has taken three five-wicket hauls in the league, making him a match-winner for the Mumbai Indians on numerous occasions. (Image Credits: X)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent and explosive batsmen in the IPL. Over 151 matches, he has scored 5,242 runs at a strike rate of 135.94, showcasing his ability to balance aggression with stability.
Rahul’s highest score in the league is an unbeaten 132*, and he has notched up five centuries along with 40 fifties, demonstrating his knack for playing match-defining innings. His power-hitting is evident from the 456 fours and 208 sixes he has smashed, making him a crucial top-order batsman and a key performer for the Delhi Capitals. (Image Credits: X)
David Miller
Ahead of the 2026 IPL season, the Delhi Capitals secured the services of the left-handed batsman David Miller for INR 2 crore. With over 3,000 IPL runs and a career strike rate around 138, Miller brings a wealth of experience and a proven big-match temperament to the middle order. His ability to either anchor the innings or unleash a calculated assault in the death overs will be crucial as Delhi Capitals aim to chase their long-awaited maiden IPL title.
(Image Credits: X)
Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana has been a key performer in the IPL, featuring in 119 matches and scoring 2,868 runs at an average of 27.84. The left-handed batsman has notched up 20 half-centuries, with his highest score being 87. Rana’s aggressive style is evident from the 263 fours and 142 sixes he has hit throughout his IPL career.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals secured his services for Rs 4.20 crore. In his most recent IPL outing in April 2026, Rana played against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, scoring 15 runs off 17 balls. (Image Credits: X)
Axar Patel
Axar Patel has been a valuable all-rounder in the IPL, having featured in 163 matches and scored 1,916 runs at an average of 21.77. He has registered three half-centuries, with his highest score being 66, and has struck 130 fours and 94 sixes throughout his IPL career.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals secured his services for Rs 16.50 crore, strengthening their squad with his experience and versatility in both batting and bowling. (Image Credits: X)
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, a wrist-spinner from Kanpur known for his unorthodox bowling, made his IPL debut in 2016. Over 99 matches in his IPL career, he has claimed 104 wickets at an average of 26.75, conceding 8.04 runs per over on average, with his best bowling figures being 4/14.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals secured his services for Rs 13.25 crore, adding experience and spin-bowling depth to their squad. (Image Credits:X)