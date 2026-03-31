In Pics: Is Mahira Sharma Dating IPL Star Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss Fame Actress Spotted With Gujarat Titans Pacer in Mumbai

Mahira Sharma, a popular television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a strong social media presence of 8.8 million followers, she is widely recognised by fans. Recently, she was spotted at a café alongside cricketer Mohammed Siraj, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. For those unfamiliar with her, here’s a closer look at Mahira Sharma and her rising popularity.

Mahira Sharma is a well-known public figure who rose to prominence through her television work and her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. With several projects to her name and a strong fan base of over 8.8 million followers on social media, she has established herself as a popular face in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Mahira grabbed attention after being spotted at a café alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Their photos and videos quickly went viral, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. As curiosity around her grows, many netizens are eager to learn more about who she is. If you’re one of them, here’s everything you need to know about Mahira Sharma.