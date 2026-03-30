RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz To Nandre Burger’s Stunning Opening Spell, Follow Rajasthan’s Rout Of MS Dhoni-Less Chennai | In Pics

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) woes were laid bare as they slid to an eight-wicket defeat in their IPL 2026 opener against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With their top three dismissed cheaply, Jamie Overton’s 43 was the only silver lining as the five-time champions dragged themselves to 127. With Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni missing, the Yellow Army largely struggled to get to a competitive score. But the total was never going to be enough, especially with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the helm. The teenage prodigy blazed a 15-ball half-century as the Royals romped to victory with 47 balls and eight wickets to spare.