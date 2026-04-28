Top 7 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon: Dates, Fees & How to Apply
Cricket Summer Camp Delhi
The summer camps offered by popular cricket academies in Delhi serve children between the ages of 6 and 16. The camps teach batting and bowling and fielding skills while players practice with certified coaches. The sessions operate from April to May with two session times that start in the morning and evening. The cost of the program ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 based on the length of the program and the available amenities. Academy websites provide online registration services to students who want to sign up for their programs.
Football Training Camp (Noida)
The Noida football camps deliver organized training sessions for both beginner and intermediate athletes. Kids acquire skills in passing and dribbling while developing teamwork abilities and learning match strategies. The camps operate from mid-April until early June and offer students different time options for training. The cost of the program ranges between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,000. Parents can submit applications through official club websites or by visiting their local training facilities.
Swimming Summer Camp (Gurgaon)
The Gurgaon swimming camps offer children a chance to learn water safety skills while they improve their fitness during the summer months. The professional trainers provide instruction to both beginners and advanced level swimmers. Most camps operate from April to May with session times on both weekdays and weekends. The program costs between Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000. The club facilities offer two options for registration: online registration and in-person registration.
Multi-Sports Camp (Delhi NCR)
The multi-sports camp in Delhi NCR provides training for various sports which include basketball, badminton and athletics among other sports. The camps work to develop complete physical training and coordination skills and group collaboration abilities in children. The organization provides training sessions during April and May which offer various schedule options. The program charges fees which start from Rs 3,000 and reach a maximum of Rs 10,000. The online application process allows users to access the organizers' application system through their respective platforms.
Tennis Coaching Camp (Gurgaon/Noida)
The tennis summer camps teach students essential tennis playing skills through grip and footwork and match play techniques. The camps which require kids from 5 to 15 years old to participate are supervised by coaches who hold certification. The multiple program batches will operate during April and May. The program charges fees which start from Rs 4,000 and reach a maximum of Rs 12,000 based on the program length. The academy websites provide a registration option for students to use.
Skating & Fitness Camp (Delhi NCR)
Skating and fitness camps have become popular among young children. The camps use entertaining activities to help children develop their balance abilities and agility skills and endurance capabilities. The program provides short training sessions which operate during the months of April and May. The program charges fees which start from Rs 2,000 and reach a maximum of Rs 5,000. Parents have the option to register their children through online platforms or at nearby sports facilities.
How to Apply & Tips
Parents should verify the actual schedule and program status through official academy websites or by contacting the academies directly. The organization advises students to complete early registration because available seats tend to get filled rapidly. The organization requires students to establish safe facilities which meet safety standards and have trained instructors who provide training during approved hours. The right camp selection based on a child's interests and fitness level will help him or her acquire maximum knowledge while having fun.