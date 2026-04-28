Top 7 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

Cricket Summer Camp Delhi

The summer camps offered by popular cricket academies in Delhi serve children between the ages of 6 and 16. The camps teach batting and bowling and fielding skills while players practice with certified coaches. The sessions operate from April to May with two session times that start in the morning and evening. The cost of the program ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 based on the length of the program and the available amenities. Academy websites provide online registration services to students who want to sign up for their programs.