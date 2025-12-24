Who Is Sunaina Roshan? ₹6.42 Crore Home, Life Journey & Hrithik Roshan Connection
Sunaina Roshan, sister of Hrithik Roshan, is suddenly trending everywhere, and the internet wants answers! From staying away from the spotlight to trending headlines overnight, her life has changed completely. Here’s why Sunaina Roshan is making news right now.
Sunaina Roshan Birthday
Sunaina Roshan was born in 1972, she is in her early 50s as of 2025. She is the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.
Sunaina Roshan Career Aspects
Sunaina has mostly worked behind the scenes in the film industry. She has assisted her father in production and creative planning for select projects.
Sunaina Roshan Health Struggles
Sunaina has openly spoken about her battle with cancer and alcoholism. After years of struggle, she went through rehabilitation and recovery.
Sunaina Roshan Property Worth
Sunaina Roshan recently bought two commercial office units, totaling ₹6.42 crore. She reportedly recieved a premium Mumbai apartment, gifted by her family.
Sunaina Roshan & Hrithik Roshan Bond
Sunaina shares a deep emotional bond with her brother Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik has stood by her through her health struggles and personal battles.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.