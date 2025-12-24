LIVE TV
Who Is Sunaina Roshan? ₹6.42 Crore Home, Life Journey & Hrithik Roshan Connection

Sunaina Roshan, sister of Hrithik Roshan, is suddenly trending everywhere, and the internet wants answers! From staying away from the spotlight to trending headlines overnight, her life has changed completely. Here’s why Sunaina Roshan is making news right now. 

Published: December 24, 2025 14:07:18 IST
Sunaina Roshan Birthday
1/6
Who Is Sunaina Roshan? ₹6.42 Crore Home, Life Journey & Hrithik Roshan Connection

Sunaina Roshan Birthday

Sunaina Roshan was born in 1972, she is in her early 50s as of 2025. She is the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

Sunaina Roshan Career Aspects
2/6

Sunaina Roshan Career Aspects

Sunaina has mostly worked behind the scenes in the film industry. She has assisted her father in production and creative planning for select projects.

Sunaina Roshan Health Struggles
3/6

Sunaina Roshan Health Struggles

Sunaina has openly spoken about her battle with cancer and alcoholism. After years of struggle, she went through rehabilitation and recovery.

Sunaina Roshan Property Worth
4/6

Sunaina Roshan Property Worth

Sunaina Roshan recently bought two commercial office units, totaling ₹6.42 crore. She reportedly recieved a premium Mumbai apartment, gifted by her family.

Sunaina Roshan & Hrithik Roshan Bond
5/6

Sunaina Roshan & Hrithik Roshan Bond

Sunaina shares a deep emotional bond with her brother Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik has stood by her through her health struggles and personal battles.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

