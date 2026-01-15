LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news Daryl Mitchell 16 Year Old gang rape Honey Singh pakistan news donald trump Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Sydney Sweeney Shakes Her Butt in a Puppy Costume & Tiny thong: Plays OnlyFans Character in Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney Shakes Her Butt in a Puppy Costume & Tiny thong: Plays OnlyFans Character in Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney has set the internet on fire with her sexy and bold appearance in the first trailer of Euphoria Season 3. The teaser offers a shocking glimpse of Cassie Howard’s transformed life following a major time jump. Here’s everything you need to know about Sydney Sweeney’s role in Euphoria.

Published By: Published: January 15, 2026 13:31:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Season 3
1/7
Sydney Sweeney Shakes Her Butt in a Puppy Costume & Tiny thong: Plays OnlyFans Character in Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney returns as Cassie Howard in HBO's hit drama. The first teaser for Euphoria Season 3 has already gone viral.

You Might Be Interested In
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria
2/7

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria

Cassie is seen in a daring puppy-themed outfit during a provocative photoshoot. the scene reflects a dramatic shift in her confidence and public persona.

Sydney Sweeney OnlyFans in Euphoria
3/7

Sydney Sweeney OnlyFans in Euphoria

Show creator Sam Levinson confirmed Cassie becomes an OnlyFans model. The storyline follows a time jump after Season 2's explosive finale.

You Might Be Interested In
Cassie & Nate Jacobs in Euphoria
4/7

Cassie & Nate Jacobs in Euphoria

Cassie is portrayed a s a wealthy but restless housewife in Los Angeles. Her husband, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, is frequently absent due to work.

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser Review
5/7

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser Review

Fans quickly flooded platforms with jokes and commentary. Many praised Sydney Sweeney for fully embracing Cassie's "villain era."

Sydney Sweeney Recent Roles
6/7

Sydney Sweeney Recent Roles

The role is a major shift from her recent portrayal of boxer Christy Martin. Sydney previously revealed she endured intense physical challenges for that film.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Viewer discretion is advised. This content may contain imagery or themes that some audiences may find sensitive. It is intended for mature audiences only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS