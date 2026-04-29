From Vivo X300 Ultra To OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Flagship Phones Launching In May | In Pics

April has been a good month for mid-range smartphone launches in India. Top brands launch their phones consisting of OnePlus Nord 6, Vivo V70FE, Realme 16, and many more. While in May 2026 there are flagship phones expected to launch in India. Chinses smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo are likely to share the limelight in the coming month. Here is the list of phones which are expected to launch in May 2026.

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