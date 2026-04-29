From Vivo X300 Ultra To OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Flagship Phones Launching In May | In Pics
April has been a good month for mid-range smartphone launches in India. Top brands launch their phones consisting of OnePlus Nord 6, Vivo V70FE, Realme 16, and many more. While in May 2026 there are flagship phones expected to launch in India. Chinses smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo are likely to share the limelight in the coming month. Here is the list of phones which are expected to launch in May 2026.
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Oppo has confirmed the launch of Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India in May. However, a specific date has not been announced yet. The handset will feature an advanced quad-camera setup on the rear panel consisting of a 200MP primary shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The device is expected to be packed with a massive 7,050mAh battery.
Vivo X300 Ultra
Vivo is also set to roll out introduce its latest camera flagship handset, the Vivo X300 Ultra on 6th May in India. The upcoming handset features a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear panel. The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is packed with a 6,600mAh battery supported by 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 & OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of two smartphones, Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite. The devices will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset respectively. Both the devices will be packed with massive batteries and will feature a 50MP primary shooter on the rear panel.
Oppo Find X9s
Another device from Oppo which will be launched in May 2026 in India is Oppo Find X9. It is going to be a premium mid-range smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen and houses a triple camera setup on the rear panel. The device is packed with a 7,025mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging.
Vivo X300 FE
Vivo is also launching X300 FE alongside X300 Ultra in India on 7th May. The device will feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The handset features a triple camera setup on the rear panel, and it is packed with a 6.500mAh battery supported by 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.