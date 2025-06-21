Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog

Looking for a cozy watch with your furry friend? Dog lover movies never fail to warm the heart. These stories speak the universal language of love, loyalty and friendship. Magical transformations to real life stories, these stories are some of the most heart touching movies available on OTT platforms.  

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image
1/5

Clifford: The Big Red Dog(2021)

A story based on friendship, acceptance and staying true to yourself. A magical red colored puppy name Clifford who grows into a giant doggy overnight, causing chaos in New York City.

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image
2/5

Marley & Me(2008)

A story of a couple that adopts a Labrador named Marley who shows them unconditional love. It is a realistic portrait of the impact a dog makes in one's life.

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image
3/5

The Secret Life of Pets 2(2019)

A story on letting go, bravery and pet perspective on human life in a fun way. It is a comedy masterpiece with fast-paced animation with adorable doggy characters and voice-overs.

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image
4/5

The Shaggy Dog(2006)

Based on family bonding, transformation and humor. A fun twist on a dog's perspective with comedy and love. The story is about a man who accidentally turns into a sheepdog due to a magical incident causing life into chaos.

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image
5/5

Togo(2019)

Based on a true story, a dog named Togo led a life-saving serum run across Alaska in 1925. The story is very emotional with breathtaking visuals.
The information is provided for general knowledge or entertainment purposes only. Everything was taken from publicly available sources. All movie rights and trademarks belong to their respective creators and platforms.)

Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?