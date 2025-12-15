LIVE TV
  • Which Country Eats the Most Rice in the World? Global Consumption Explained

Which Country Eats the Most Rice in the World? Global Consumption Explained

China tops global rice consumption due to its huge population. Along with India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and other Asian nations, rice remains a daily staple, shaping diets and cultures.

December 15, 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Total Leader China
1/6

Total Leader China

China leads global rice consumption with 193 million metric tons annually, driven by its massive population and rice-based daily diets.

Per Capita Myanmar
2/6

Per Capita Myanmar

Myanmar ranks highest in per capita rice consumption, averaging 280 kg per person yearly, deeply rooted in culture, tradition, and daily nutrition.

India’s High Intake
3/6

India’s High Intake

India consumes around 140 million metric tons of rice annually, ranking second globally, with rice central to regional cuisines nationwide.

Vietnam’s Strong Rank
4/6

Vietnam’s Strong Rank

Vietnam eats about 21 million metric tons yearly, with a high per capita intake, supporting both domestic diets and an export-driven economy.

Bangladesh Daily Reliance
5/6

Bangladesh Daily Reliance

Bangladesh averages nearly 180 kg of rice consumption per person annually, where rice supplies over half of the daily calorie intake.

Asia’s Dominance
6/6

Asia’s Dominance

Asia accounts for nearly 90 percent of global rice consumption, driven by population density, cultural reliance, and limited protein alternatives.

Tags:

