Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
  • WORLD Business News: Top 5 Global Market Moves, Stocks, Startups, Profits & Economic Shifts Worldwide

WORLD Business News: Top 5 Global Market Moves, Stocks, Startups, Profits & Economic Shifts Worldwide

Stay connected to global market activities with real-time news on international stock exchanges, economic pointers, corporate incomes, and geopolitical changes affecting the world of business.

We offer breaking news, overview of analysis, and insights into global income movements, profits, trade expansions, and investment chances. From the US Federal Reserve’s rate announcement to China’s manufacturing and Europe’s energy crisis, we try to focus on key attributes.

Discover how global events influence financial markets and business operations worldwide. Our objective is to deliver accurate, fast, and consistent business news to empower your financial choices and decisions.

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 5:21 AM IST
Boeing
1/6

Boeing

Boeing: Boeing opens a 65,00 sq foot engineering centre and is expected to create approx. 400 jobs with enhancing aerospace technology.

Netflix
2/6

Netflix

Netflix: Elizabeth stone will be the new Chief product officer of Netflix on a temporally basis, after Eunice Kim leaves the company.

Oracle
3/6

Oracle

Oracle: After the growth projection of cloud revenue to $144 bn by FY 2030, the shares of Oracle surged over 40%.

Trump Media
4/6

Trump Media

Trump Media: The Trump Media and Technology group files 5 ETFs based on America first theme, known as Truth Social Fund.

Microsoft
5/6

Microsoft

Microsoft: In a strategic shift from reliance to Open AI, Microsoft will integrate Anthripics AI models into Office 365 apps.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on publicly available data and may change over time. Earnings and content on platforms like Instagram vary, and readers should verify details independently.

