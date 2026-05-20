PM Modi Italy Visit: What Happened During His Viral Rome Dinner With Giorgia Meloni?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Rome. Had a really nice meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They had dinner together. It was very friendly. Then they went to the Colosseum. That was a great experience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talked about how India and Italy can work better. They want to make the relationship between India and Italy stronger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed lots of things, like trade. Working together on big projects. They also talked about how India and Italy can be friends and help each other on the stage. This meeting was important for India and Italy to become friends.