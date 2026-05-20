PM Modi Italy Visit: What Happened During His Viral Rome Dinner With Giorgia Meloni?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Rome. Had a really nice meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They had dinner together. It was very friendly. Then they went to the Colosseum. That was a great experience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talked about how India and Italy can work better. They want to make the relationship between India and Italy stronger. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed lots of things, like trade. Working together on big projects. They also talked about how India and Italy can be friends and help each other on the stage. This meeting was important for India and Italy to become friends.
PM Modi Begins Italy Visit With Warm Welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shortly after landing in Rome for high-level bilateral
Dinner Diplomacy
The two leaders held a friendly dinner discussion covering India-Italy cooperation and global issues
Visit To Colosseum
PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni visited the historic Colosseum during the Rome visit.
Wide Randing Discussion
The leaders discussed trade, connectivity, technology, energy, and strategic cooperation between both nations.
Meloni's Warm Gesture
Welcome To Rome, My Friend’ Says Meloni - Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warmly welcomed PM Modi with friendly messeges and publicinteraction.
Strengthening India-Italy Friendship
Both Nations Look To Deepen Strategic Partnership-The Rome talks are expected to further strengthen India-Italy ties across multiple sectors