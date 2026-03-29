UAE Weather Today (March 29): Authorities Confirm End of Storm, Ras Al Khaimah Records 244mm Rainfall And Showers Likely to Return Mid-Week
The UAE has officially moved past its recent spell of unstable weather, with authorities confirming that conditions have stabilised across the country. Days of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds impacted several regions, with Ras Al Khaimah recording the highest rainfall. While skies have cleared for now, weather officials warn that rain could return in the coming days.
UAE Announces End of Unstable Weather
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority confirmed that the recent weather disturbance has ended. After reviewing reports from the National Center of Meteorology, officials stated that conditions have now returned to normal across the UAE.
Ras Al Khaimah Records Heaviest Rainfall
Ras Al Khaimah witnessed the highest rainfall during the storm, with Yanas Mountain recording 244mm. Other regions also saw intense rain, including Manama in Ajman and Al Hayer in Al Ain, highlighting the severity of the weather system.
Heavy Rain and Storm Impact Across UAE
The unstable weather brought thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across Dubai, Sharjah, and northern areas. Cooler temperatures followed the storm, giving residents temporary relief after intense overnight rainfall.
Authorities Ensure Safety and Quick Response
Authorities across the UAE acted swiftly to manage the situation. Dubai’s RTA teams worked to clear roads and maintain traffic flow, while Sharjah Police deployed field teams around the clock. No major injuries were reported, thanks to strict safety measures and public cooperation.
Transport Services Resume After Disruptions
Public transport services affected by the storm have started returning to normal. The Dubai RTA confirmed the resumption of Bus Route E315, connecting Etisalat and Muwaileh, with minor delays expected as operations stabilise.
Rain Likely to Return Next Week
Despite current stability, the National Center of Meteorology has warned that rainfall may return by mid-week and continue into early April. Residents are advised to stay alert as changing conditions could bring more showers, strong winds, and rough seas.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Weather conditions may change.