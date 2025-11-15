LIVE TV
Adani Cement Is The First Indian Cement Company To Become A TNFD Adopter

Adani Cement Is The First Indian Cement Company To Become A TNFD Adopter

Adani Cement becomes first in India’s cement industry to adopt TNFD recommendations, committing to nature-positive practices, biodiversity protection, and sustainable construction, with formal disclosures starting FY26, setting global ESG benchmarks.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 15, 2025 13:59:42 IST

Adani Cement Is The First Indian Cement Company To Become A TNFD Adopter

Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cement Limited and its subsidiaries, the 9th largest building materials solutions provider globally and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has become the first in the Indian cement industry to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations, joining a select group of global industry leaders championing nature-positive business transformation. By embracing TNFD recommendations, Adani Cement commits to identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities, further strengthening its leadership in sustainable manufacturing. With this, Adani Cement, comprising India’s iconic and most trusted cement brands Ambuja Cements and ACC, is among the seven global cement players to adopt the TNFD framework.

Mr Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Our adoption of the TNFD framework marks a pivotal moment in Adani Cement’s journey towards nature-positive growth and climate leadership. We are proud to be the first in our industry to commit to TNFD-aligned disclosures, reflecting our belief that responsible business is the foundation of long-term success. This commitment builds on our recent advances in decarbonisation, including the world’s first commercial deployment of Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology. We are accelerating progress towards Net Zero, enhancing biodiversity, and building resilience across our operations. Our focus on innovation, digitalisation, and renewable energy, supported by the Adani Group’s integrated ecosystem, positions us to deliver superior value for all stakeholders while supporting India’s sustainable development goals.”

The TNFD is a global, science-based initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Global Canopy. It guides companies in integrating nature-related considerations into strategic decision-making and corporate reporting.

Adani Cement will formally adopt TNFD-aligned recommendations from FY26, enhancing its transparency and accountability in environmental performance. This step builds on the company’s existing climate risk assessment and disclosure practices, which are aligned with globally recognised frameworks. Adani Cement has already institutionalised robust ESG standards, including large-scale afforestation under which it has already carried out plantation of over 7 million trees, water stewardship in which it has achieved 12x water positivity, and biodiversity conservation across its manufacturing sites and operations.

Ambuja Cements and ACC offer a wide range of GRIHA-listed low-carbon cement and concrete construction solutions, with over 85% of their portfolio comprising blended green cement. Their premium products help reduce carbon footprint, advancing a sustainable construction ecosystem. Adani Cement aims for 30% AFR use and 60% green power share by FY28, directly advancing TNFD principles of responsible resource management and biodiversity protection.

Adani Cement’s TNFD adoption marks a significant milestone for the Indian cement industry, which plays a pivotal role in infrastructure and nation-building. The company’s proactive approach to nature-related disclosures sets a precedent for the sector, encouraging peers to prioritise biodiversity and climate resilience. Adani Cement’s broader sustainability leadership is reflected in it being among the four large-scale cement companies globally to have SBTi-validated net-zero targets and global collaborations, including being the world’s first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID), under IRENA.

  • Adani Cement is the first in the Indian cement industry to adopt TNFD recommendations, setting a new benchmark for nature-positive manufacturing and sustainable construction.

  • TNFD-aligned formal disclosures will commence from FY26, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

  • Builds on the Company’s existing nature risk assessment and disclosure practices, which are aligned with globally recognised frameworks.

  • This initiative is a key component of Adani Cement’s broader ESG strategy, aligning with global best practices and supporting India’s climate and nature goals.

 

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 1:58 PM IST
Adani Cement Is The First Indian Cement Company To Become A TNFD Adopter

Adani Cement Is The First Indian Cement Company To Become A TNFD Adopter

QUICK LINKS