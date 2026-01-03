LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

• Issue opens on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, and Issue closes on Monday, 19 January 2026^ • Effective Yield up to 8.90% p.a.* • NCDs rated ‘AA-’ with ‘Stable’ Outlook by ICRA Limited and CARE Ratings Limited • Offers competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits • ₹1000 Cr issue comprises of base issue of ₹500 Cr and a Green Shoe option of up to ₹500 Cr • NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE • Allotment by First Come First Served Basis** • AEL’s second NCD issuance of ₹1,000 crore, launched in July last year, was fully subscribed in 3 hours on the first day

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 3, 2026 12:46:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

Adani Enterprises Limited (“the Company” or “AEL”), the flagship company of the Adani Group and India’s largest listed business incubators in terms of market capitalization with a long track record of creating sustainable infrastructure businesses since 1993, has announced the launch of its third public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

You Might Be Interested In

“This third NCD issuance marks another step in our journey to broaden access to India’s capital markets and give retail investors a stake in long-term infrastructure growth. The strong response to our previous offerings reinforces trust in our strategy and financial discipline, and we aim to build on that momentum,” said Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, Group CFO, Adani Group.”As the incubator for India’s next wave of infrastructure, from airports and roads to data centers and green hydrogen, AEL remains focused on creating businesses that will power India’s economic transformation,” he added.

You Might Be Interested In

AEL’s second NCD issuance of 1,000 crore, launched in July last year, was fully subscribed in 3 hours on the first day. AEL is the only private corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors, thereby creating a rare opportunity for individual and non-institutional investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth story. With the recent rate cuts and a softer interest rate cycle, the AEL NCD issue comes at an opportune time for investors seeking stable, fixed-income avenues. Offering competitive yields compared to similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits, this public issue presents a valuable proposition for the investors.

The proposed NCDs have been rated “Care AA-; Stable” by CARE Ratings Limited vide its rating letter dated December 22, 2025 and press release for rating rationale dated December 23, 2025 and “[ICRA]AA- (Stable)” by ICRA Limited vide its rating letter dated December 20, 2025 and press release for rating rationale dated December 22, 2025. Securities with this rating are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such securities carry very low credit risk.

The base size issue is 500 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to an additional 500 crore (“Green Shoe Option”) aggregating up to 1,000 crore (“Issue” or “Issue Size”). The Issue will open on 6 January 2026, and close on 19 January 2026, with an option of early closure or extension.The NCDs have a face value of 1000 each. Each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of 1 NCD thereafter. The minimum application size would be 10,000.

At least 75% of the proceeds from the issuance will be utilized towards the prepayment or repayment or payment, in full or in part, of the indebtedness availed by the Company; and/or any interest on such indebtedness and the balance (up to maximum of 25%) for general corporate purposes.

AEL has validated its core strength of timely execution of large-scale projects during the last six months. 

·        Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated on 8th October 2025 and its operations commenced on 25th December 2025. 

·        Google and AdaniConnex announced a partnership in October 2025, to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

·        The “Nanasa-Pidgaon” HAM project was operationalized in September 2025; making it the seventh operational road project.

·        Received letter of awards for three new projects, which includes the ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and two projects in Bihar connecting (i) Munger (Safiabad) to Sultanganj Road; and (ii) Sultanganj Road to Sabour Road, under the hybrid annuity mode model.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the Issue.

The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, annual and cumulative interest payment options across eight series.

Series

I

II

III

IV*

V

VI

VII

VIII

Frequency of Interest Payment

Annual

Cumulative

Quarterly

Annual

Cumulative

Quarterly

Annual

Cumulative

Tenor

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

60 Months

Coupon (% per annum) for NCD Holders in all Categories

8.60%

NA

8.48%

8.75%

NA

8.62%

8.90%

NA

Effective Yield (% per annum) for NCD Holders in all Categories

8.60%

8.60%

8.75%

8.74%

8.75%

8.90%

8.89%

8.90%

Redemption Amount ( / NCD) on Maturity for NCD Holders in all Categories

1,000

1179.40

1,000

1,000

1286.45

1,000

1,000

1531.95

Maturity/Redemption Date (from the Deemed Date of Allotment)

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

60 Months

Put and Call Option

Not Applicable

Face Value/ Issue Price of NCDs (/ NCD)

1,000

Minimum Application size and in multiples of NCD thereafter

10,000 (10 NCDs) and in multiple of 1,000 (1 NCD) thereafter.

Mode of Interest Payment

Through various modes available

Nature of Indebtedness

Secured

*Our Company shall allocate and allot Series IV NCDs (36 months – annual option) wherein the Applicants have not indicated the choice of the relevant NCD Series.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: adaniadani enterprises

RELATED News

Celebrate With Style: A Curated Seasonal Style Edit 2026 For Festive Elegance and Timeless Gifting

Ananda Comes Onboard as Co-Presenting Sponsor for the New Season of MasterChef India

The International Awards Forum™ (TIAF Awards™) Unveils International Awards Summit 2026 in India and Abroad

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

LATEST NEWS

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

US Strikes Venezuela? At Least 7 Explosions Rock Caracas, Power Cut Near Military Base As Low-Flying Aircraft Spotted Amid Trump-Maduro Tensions

Tara Sutaria Joins Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, First Poster As ‘Rebecca’ Goes VIRAL

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Burnt Alive, Left To Die – Hindu Businessman Khokon Das Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh

Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Chinese Ritual Horror: Mother Convicted For ‘Accidentally’ Killing Daughter During Exorcism, Shenzhen Community In Shock

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2026: PM Modi Honors Iconic Reformer, Her Quotes and Teachings Still Inspire India

Dharamshala Dalit Teen Death Case: UGC Orders Fact-Finding Probe As Parents Seek Justice

BCCI Asks KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings In Bangladesh

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum
Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum
Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum
Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

QUICK LINKS